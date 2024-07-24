ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The construction group Hochtief remains on course for growth, mainly thanks to good business from its US subsidiary Turner and the Spanish highway operator Abertis. The subsidiary of the Spanish infrastructure group ACS holds around 20 percent of Abertis. The company announced in Essen on Wednesday that consolidated net profit adjusted for special effects had risen by 19.3 percent year-on-year to EUR 159 million in the second quarter.

In the current year, Hochtief continues to expect an adjusted net profit of 560 to 610 million euros thanks to a good order backlog. In 2023, the adjusted profit had risen by a good six percent to around 553 million

Including special effects, Hochtief reported a profit of 304 million euros in the second quarter. The company was thus able to more than double its net profit. Turnover climbed by almost 16 percent to just under 7.9 billion euros. On a comparable basis, the increase amounted to 5.1 percent. Among other things, the Australian subsidiary Thies has been fully included in the balance sheet since May./mne/jha/