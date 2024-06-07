BUDAPEST (dpa-AFX) - The Hungarian state has acquired 80 percent of the shares in the operating company of Budapest's Ferihegy Airport. This was announced by the Hungarian Ministry of Economy on Thursday evening in Budapest. After several years of negotiations with the previous majority owner, Düsseldorf-based AviAlliance GmbH, the purchase agreement has now been signed. 20 percent of the shares in Budapest Airport AG will be acquired by the French infrastructure group Vinci. The ministry quoted the purchase price at 3.1 billion euros.

"Ownership of the airport is a question of sovereignty," said Economics Minister Marton Nagy. In terms of tourism and cargo traffic, Hungary's largest international airport is "an artery of the economic cycle".

AviAlliance is an airport investor founded by Hochtief in 1997, which operates the airports in Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Athens, among others. The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has exerted pressure on the company's Budapest subsidiary in recent years to persuade the group to sell the operating company.

Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has set himself the goal of bringing sectors of the economy that are considered strategic under the control of the state or oligarchs dependent on Orban. Among other things, large banks, a cell phone network operator and other telecom companies came under Orban's influence after the state or state-affiliated companies bought them from their previous private foreign owners./gm/DP/jha