May 4, 2023: Juan Santamaría Cases, Chairman of the Executive Board
05/05/2023 | 03:29am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.05.2023 / 17:49 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Juan
Last name(s):
Santamaria Cases
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
529900Y25S8NZIYTT924
4. Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006070006
b) Nature of the transaction
The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation ("Long Term Incentive Plan I"). The net amount (after paying tax) of the "Long Term Incentive Plan I" was transferred into shares from HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, with a three-year blocking period.