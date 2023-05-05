May 4, 2023: Juan Santamaría Cases, Chairman of the Executive Board

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.2023 / 17:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Juan Last name(s): Santamaria Cases 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900Y25S8NZIYTT924

4. Details of the transaction(s)