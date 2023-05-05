Advanced search
    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF AG

(HOT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:45:54 2023-05-05 am EDT
76.00 EUR   +0.13%
May 4, 2023: Juan Santamaría Cases, Chairman of the Executive Board

05/05/2023 | 03:29am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.2023 / 17:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title:

First name:

Juan

Last name(s):

Santamaria Cases

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900Y25S8NZIYTT924

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share

ISIN: DE0006070006

b) Nature of the transaction

The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation ("Long Term Incentive Plan I"). The net amount (after paying tax) of the "Long Term Incentive Plan I" was transferred into shares from HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, with a three-year blocking period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

76.75 EUR

Volume(s)

127,174.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

76.75 EUR

127,174.75 EUR

  1. Date of the transaction 2023-04-28; UTC+2
  2. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:28:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 755 M 29 440 M 29 440 M
Net income 2023 500 M 550 M 550 M
Net cash 2023 359 M 395 M 395 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 5,46%
Capitalization 5 707 M 6 280 M 6 280 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 34 150
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart HOCHTIEF AG
HOCHTIEF AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 75,90 €
Average target price 79,63 €
Spread / Average Target 4,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Santamaría Cases Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg von Bronk Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Governance
Ángel Manuel García Altozano Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOCHTIEF AG44.08%6 280
VINCI16.39%68 126
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.93%40 492
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED28.91%39 864
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED67.27%30 800
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.04%24 419
