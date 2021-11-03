Log in
Thiess secures $220m Wahana renewal in Indonesia

11/03/2021 | 04:32am EDT
3 November 2021 THIESS secures $220m Wahana renewal in Indonesia

Thiess has secured a three-year $A220 million contract renewal to continue providing mining services at PT Wahana Baratama Mining's (Wahana) coal mine in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Having operated at the project since 2007, Thiess will provide full mining services for our client Wahana, which is owned by Bayan Resources, including mine planning, environmental and water management, drill and blast, and mining and pit hauling services.

Thiess CEO and Executive Chairman Michael Wright said: "This extension builds on our long-term partnership with Wahana and recognises Thiess' ability to deliver sustainable and competitive mining solutions tailored to their operational needs."

Thiess Executive General Manager Asia Cluny Randell said: "We're proud to continue delivering value at Wahana, a unique operation where Thiess has mined two adjoining mines for two different clients. Our team is focused on continuing to optimise resource recovery and extending the mine's reserves to deliver long-term value for Wahana.

"Alongside this, we're looking forward to building on our COVID-19 vaccination efforts, extending our employee and family vaccination program into the community next month."

The contract renewal commences from November 2021.

ENDS

Issued by Thiess Pty Ltd ABN 87 010 221 486 www.thiess.com

Contacts

Ms Tania Silva, Global Communication Manager T+61 404 419 777

Ms Kate Gasteen, Principal Communication Specialist T+61 400 986 786

Thiess partners with its clients to deliver excellence in open cut and underground mining in Australia, Asia, Africa and the Americas. For more than 80 years, Thiess has operated in diverse commodities, geologies, environments and cultures. The team uses that insight to optimise solutions for every project, creating real advantages specific to each mine's unique challenges and opportunities. They work with clients to position their operations for optimal efficiency, productivity and cost performance. Expertise and solutions are then brought to life by how Thiess meets its commitments. Sustainable and profitable resource recovery stems from that certainty to create lasting value.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
