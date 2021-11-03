3 November 2021 THIESS secures $220m Wahana renewal in Indonesia

Thiess has secured a three-year $A220 million contract renewal to continue providing mining services at PT Wahana Baratama Mining's (Wahana) coal mine in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Having operated at the project since 2007, Thiess will provide full mining services for our client Wahana, which is owned by Bayan Resources, including mine planning, environmental and water management, drill and blast, and mining and pit hauling services.

Thiess CEO and Executive Chairman Michael Wright said: "This extension builds on our long-term partnership with Wahana and recognises Thiess' ability to deliver sustainable and competitive mining solutions tailored to their operational needs."

Thiess Executive General Manager Asia Cluny Randell said: "We're proud to continue delivering value at Wahana, a unique operation where Thiess has mined two adjoining mines for two different clients. Our team is focused on continuing to optimise resource recovery and extending the mine's reserves to deliver long-term value for Wahana.

"Alongside this, we're looking forward to building on our COVID-19 vaccination efforts, extending our employee and family vaccination program into the community next month."

The contract renewal commences from November 2021.

