Turner to Target Net Zero Energy for Yale University's Physical Sciences and Engineering Building

10/27/2021 | 03:38am EDT
Contact:

Turner Construction Company

Christopher McFadden

(212) 229-6145

Turner to Target Net Zero Energy for Yale University's Physical Sciences and Engineering Building

Turner Construction Company's Connecticut office was awarded preconstruction consultancy services for the $365 million contract for Yale University's Physical Sciences and Engineering Building, which will feature forward-thinking sustainability efforts targeting net-zero energy performance.

The project aligns with Yale's goals of being an intellectual hub for the Quantum Science, Engineering and Materials Initiative as well as fundamentally shifting both the design and construction industries.

This project will benefit from the expertise of the company's Turner Engineering Group and Sustainability Group as well as Turner's regional Higher Education and laboratory experts. It will feature forward-thinking sustainability efforts including carbon reduction to lower energy and carbon impact during the construction process. The building will also target net zero performance and rely on a concerted prefabrication and lean strategy.

The physics and engineering research complex will include a 253,000 square foot research laboratory building, a 48,000 square foot addition to Wright Laboratory and a 220 space-parking garage. The facility will include an advanced instrumentation development center, research labs, offices, seminar rooms, social spaces, chemical safety facility, and delivery services nodes. The multi-sequenced, multi- building project will demolish several existing buildings, including a chemistry safety building, laboratory

and parking garage. In addition to the extensive demolition, soils remediation, major utility relocations and installations as well as subterranean and above grade structures are included in the scope of work.

"This awarded contract is a testament to our ability to leverage Turner's expertise across the business unit and entire company," said Turner Preconstruction Manager, Valerie Donahue. "A very special thank you goes out to our many local, national and regional experts who were instrumental in helping us win this very important project for Yale and Turner."

The project is slated to begin construction in summer 2023 and complete in 2027 with an intensive preconstruction effort beginning in the summer of 2022.

About Turner Construction Company

Turner is an international construction services company. Founded in 1902, Turner first made its mark on the industry pioneering the use of steel-reinforced concrete for general building, which enabled the company to deliver safer, stronger, and more efficient buildings to clients. The company continues to embrace emerging technologies and offers an increasingly diverse set of services. With an annual construction volume of US $15 billion, Turner is the largest builder in the United States, ranking first in the major market segments of the building construction field, including healthcare, education, sports, commercial, and green building. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, one of the world's leading international construction service providers. For more information, please visit http://www.turnerconstruction.com.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
