HOCHTIEF AGM: 2020 Nominal net profit of EUR 427 million, despite Covid-19 effects // Prioritizing sustainability agenda // Positive business outlook

In view of the Group's stable performance in terms of earnings and cash generation, and supported by a positive outlook for the key markets, the proposed dividend amounts to EUR 3.93 per share or EUR 278 million despite the Corona pandemic. This corresponds to an unchanged payout ratio of

65 percent of nominal net profit.

HOCHTIEF reaffirmed the guidance published in February: the Group is aiming for an operational net profit of EUR 410 to 460 million in 2021. This represents an increase of 11% to 25% year on year compared with EUR 368 million of 2020 adjusted for the divestment of 50% Thiess.

ESG strategy

HOCHTIEF is accelerating the pace in the Group's transformation into an even greener, more digital and more efficient company. "We are further accelerating our efforts around ESG-environmental, social and governance priorities, leveraging the digital technologies we are developing," said CEO Fernández Verdes.

"With our new 2021 to 2025 sustainability plan, we are prioritizing our sustainability drive and working on science-based CO2 reduction targets." HOCHTIEF fully supports the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement to stop global warming and to reach climate neutrality by 2050. "We have the ambition to achieve this goal for our Group well ahead of schedule," CEO Fernández Verdes underlined.