Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/06/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.05.2021 / 15:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Alfredstraße 236
Postal code: 45133
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900Y25S8NZIYTT924

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.38 % 10.63 % 11.01 % 70646707
Previous notification 0.13 % 11.40 % 11.53 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006070006 0 267597 0 % 0.38 %
Total 267597 0.38 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 494227 0.70 %
Call Option 16.12.2022 156000 0.22 %
    Total 650227 0.92 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 149713 0.21 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 47060 0.07 %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 768 0.001 %
CFD 07.04.2031 Cash 895153 1.27 %
Call Option 31.03.2026 Physical 5617666 7.95 %
Put Option 31.03.2026 Physical 5767666 8.16 %
      Total 6860360 9.71 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 9.97 % 10.21 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Ad 7.b.2: The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 7.95% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Goldman Sachs International can acquire 7.95% of the voting rights in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft only once 

Date
05 May 2021


06.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1193536  06.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193536&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09:31aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
04:33aHOCHTIEF AGM : 2020 Nominal net profit of EUR 427 million, despite Covid-19 effe..
PU
05/04HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
04/28HOCHTIEF  : CIMIC'S Leighton Asia and Broad Construction secure $100M in project..
PU
04/19HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
04/09Spain's ACS bid for Atlantia motorway stake ruffles feathers
RE
04/08HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
04/06HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
04/01HOCHTIEF  : Turner and MCN Build Joint Venture Awarded Contract to Build New Hos..
PU
03/31HOCHTIEF  : Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 290 M 28 042 M 28 042 M
Net income 2021 467 M 563 M 563 M
Net cash 2021 779 M 938 M 938 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 5,28%
Capitalization 5 411 M 6 495 M 6 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 42 372
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 92,79 €
Last Close Price 79,36 €
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Chairman-Executive Board
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Ignacio Legorburo Chief Operating Officer
Georg von Bronk Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-0.24%6 495
VINCI16.00%64 225
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.93%25 460
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.42%21 137
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 257