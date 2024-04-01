Ref: Fin-0010/2024

April 01, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi -74000.

SUBJECT: BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST IN ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING

Dear Sir

In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Ballot Paper for voting through post to the shareholders of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) in compliance with the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, subsequent to its publication in newspapers.

The appended ballot paper has been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] today i.e. Monday, April 1, 2024.

Yours sincerely

Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi Company Secretary

Encl: As above.