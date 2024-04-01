Ref: Fin-0010/2024
April 01, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi -74000.
SUBJECT: BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST IN ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING
Dear Sir
In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Ballot Paper for voting through post to the shareholders of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) in compliance with the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, subsequent to its publication in newspapers.
The appended ballot paper has been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] today i.e. Monday, April 1, 2024.
Yours sincerely
Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi Company Secretary
Encl: As above.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hoechst Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 07:53:01 UTC.