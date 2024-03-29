Ref: Fin-0009/2024

March 29, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi -74000.

SUBJECT: BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST IN ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING (PRE-PUBLICATION)

Dear Sir

In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Ballot Paper for voting through post to the shareholders of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) in compliance with the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, prior to its publication in newspapers.

The appended ballot paper will be published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Yours sincerely

Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi Company Secretary

Encl: As above.

Ballot Paper for voting through post for poll to be held at the Annual General Meeting of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited) on Monday, April 8th, 2024, at 09:30 A.M at the Auditorium, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Chartered Accountants Avenue, Block 8 Clifton, Karachi and through video-link arrangement, to transact the following business.

Contact Details of Chairman, where ballot paper may be sent:

Business Address: Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited) Plot 23, Sector 22, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi - 74900, Pakistan.

Attention: Company Secretary, Designated email address:shares.desk@hoechst.com.pk

Name of shareholder/joint shareholders

Registered address of shareholder(s)

Number of shares held

Folio number / CDC Account

CNIC No./Passport No (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional information and enclosures

(Incase of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)

INSTRUCTIONS FOR POLL

1. 2.

Please indicate your vote by ticking (√) the relevant box.

In case both boxes are marked as (√), your ballot paper shall be treated as "Rejected"

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Special Resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below:

S. No.

Nature and Description of Resolution

No. of ordinary shares for which votes cast

I/We assent to the ResolutionI/We dissent to the Resolution

(FOR)

(AGAINST)

1

"RESOLVED THAT the approval of the shareholders of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the transmission of the annual balance sheet and profit and loss account, auditor's report and directors report, chairman's review report, etc. (collectively "Annual Audited Financial Statements") through QR enabled code and weblink provided in the notices of general meetings to Members dispatched at their registered addresses as allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under SRO 389 (I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023."

Signature of shareholder(s)

Place

Date

NOTES:

1. Duly filled and signed original postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman, at above-mentioned postal or email address.

2. Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.

3. Postal ballot forms should reach Chairman of the meeting on or before April 5, 2024 during working hours (i.e. by 3:30 P.M.). Any postal ballot received after this date and time, will not be considered for voting.

4. Signature on postal ballot should match the signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).

5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot papers will be rejected.

6. In case of representative of body corporate and corporation, postal ballot must be accompanied with copy of CNIC of authorized person, along with a duly attested copy of Board Resolution, Power of Attorney, or Authorization Letter in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017, as applicable, unless these have already been submitted alongwith the Proxy Form. In case of foreign body corporate etc. all documents must be attested from the Counsel General of Pakistan having jurisdiction over the member.

7. Ballot paper has also been placed on the website of the Companywww.hoechst.com.pk. Members may download the ballot paper from the website or use original/photocopy published in newspapers.