October 13, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi -74000.
SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD
Dear Sir
This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Head Office of the Company and through video-link to consider the condensed interim financial statements (un-audited) for the nine months and quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from October 14, 2023 to October 21, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period or until the financial information is made public.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours sincerely
Mir Zulfiqar Hussain Khan
Company Secretary
