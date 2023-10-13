October 13, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi -74000.

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

Dear Sir

This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Head Office of the Company and through video-link to consider the condensed interim financial statements (un-audited) for the nine months and quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from October 14, 2023 to October 21, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period or until the financial information is made public.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely

Mir Zulfiqar Hussain Khan

Company Secretary