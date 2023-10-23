Ref: Fin-0002/2023

October 23, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi - 74000

Announcement - Financial Results For The Period Ended September 30, 2023

Dear Sir,

We, hereby, inform you that the Board of Directors of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited) (the Company) in its meeting held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Head Office of the Company and through video link arrangement has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the nine months' period and quarter ended September 30, 2023 and recommended the following:

(i)

CASH DIVIDEND:

Nil

(ii)

BONUS SHARES:

Nil

(iii)

RIGHT SHARES:

Nil

  1. ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT / CORPORATE ACTION: Nil

(v)

ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVEINFORMATION:

Nil

The un-audited financial results of the Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure - A.

The quarterly report of the Company for the captioned period will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on the Company's website.

Yours sincerely,

Mir Zulfiqar Hussain Khan

Company Secretary

Encl: As above.

Annexure - A

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

For the period ended September 30, 2023 (Un-audited)

Nine Months Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

----------------------------------- Rupees in '000 ------------------------------------

NET SALES

15,879,229

14,045,248

5,831,380

4,521,404

Cost of sales

(11,547,720)

(10,209,007)

(4,046,218)

(3,392,044)

GROSS PROFIT

4,331,509

3,836,241

1,785,162

1,129,360

Distribution and marketing costs

(1,951,719)

(1,900,816)

(754,054)

(562,575)

Administrative expenses

(686,168)

(581,558)

(263,685)

(195,056)

Other expenses

(1,533,687)

(550,419)

(340,244)

(240,241)

Other income

269,967

52,104

173,034

13,176

(3,901,607)

(2,980,689)

(1,184,949)

(984,696)

OPERATING PROFIT

429,902

855,552

600,213

144,664

Finance costs

(153,539)

(21,716)

(23,354)

(8,822)

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

276,363

833,836

576,859

135,842

Taxation - Current

(408,584)

(408,213)

(185,983)

(142,013)

Taxation - Prior

-

(187,700)

-

-

Taxation - Deferred

79,389

(24,911)

78,622

30,326

(329,195)

(620,824)

(107,361)

(111,687)

(LOSS) / PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

(52,832)

213,012

469,498

24,155

(LOSS) / EARNINGS PER SHARE - basic and diluted (Rupees)

(5.48)

22.09

48.68

2.50

