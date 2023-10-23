Hoechst Pakistan : Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2023
October 22, 2023 at 11:29 pm EDT
Ref: Fin-0002/2023
October 23, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi - 74000
Announcement - Financial Results For The Period Ended September 30, 2023
Dear Sir,
We, hereby, inform you that the Board of Directors of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited) (the Company) in its meeting held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Head Office of the Company and through video link arrangement has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the nine months' period and quarter ended September 30, 2023 and recommended the following:
(i)
CASH DIVIDEND:
Nil
(ii)
BONUS SHARES:
Nil
(iii)
RIGHT SHARES:
Nil
ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT / CORPORATE ACTION: Nil
(v)
ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVEINFORMATION:
Nil
The un-audited financial results of the Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure - A.
The quarterly report of the Company for the captioned period will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on the Company's website.
Yours sincerely,
Mir Zulfiqar Hussain Khan
Company Secretary
Encl: As above.
Annexure - A
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
For the period ended September 30, 2023 (Un-audited)
Nine Months Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
----------------------------------- Rupees in '000 ------------------------------------
NET SALES
15,879,229
14,045,248
5,831,380
4,521,404
Cost of sales
(11,547,720)
(10,209,007)
(4,046,218)
(3,392,044)
GROSS PROFIT
4,331,509
3,836,241
1,785,162
1,129,360
Distribution and marketing costs
(1,951,719)
(1,900,816)
(754,054)
(562,575)
Administrative expenses
(686,168)
(581,558)
(263,685)
(195,056)
Other expenses
(1,533,687)
(550,419)
(340,244)
(240,241)
Other income
269,967
52,104
173,034
13,176
(3,901,607)
(2,980,689)
(1,184,949)
(984,696)
OPERATING PROFIT
429,902
855,552
600,213
144,664
Finance costs
(153,539)
(21,716)
(23,354)
(8,822)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
276,363
833,836
576,859
135,842
Taxation - Current
(408,584)
(408,213)
(185,983)
(142,013)
Taxation - Prior
-
(187,700)
-
-
Taxation - Deferred
79,389
(24,911)
78,622
30,326
(329,195)
(620,824)
(107,361)
(111,687)
(LOSS) / PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
(52,832)
213,012
469,498
24,155
(LOSS) / EARNINGS PER SHARE - basic and diluted (Rupees)
(5.48)
22.09
48.68
2.50
Hoechst Pakistan Limited, formerly Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited, is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of pharmaceutical and consumer products. It offers medicines, consumer healthcare products, generics and animal health products. Its products for diabetes include Amaryl, Amaryl MSR, Daonil, Neodipar, Toujeo, Lantus, SoloSTAR and Apidra. Its oncology products include Thyrogen, Jevtana, Taxotere, Eloxatin and Fludara. Its nephrology product is Renvela. Its organ transplantation is Thymoglobuline. Its urology product is Xatral. Its pain management products are No-Spa and Muscoril. Its antiemetic product includes Stemetil. Its allergy management product includes Telfast, Telfast-D, Avil, Nasacort, Phenergan and Tixylix. Its sleep disorder product is Stilnox. Its other products include Haemaccel, Plavix, CoPlavix, Aprovel, CoAprovel, Cordarone, Clexane, Tritace, CoTritace, Winstor, Lasix, Flagyl, Tarivid, Claforan, Aventriax, Orelox, and others.