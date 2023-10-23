Ref: Fin-0002/2023

October 23, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi - 74000

Announcement - Financial Results For The Period Ended September 30, 2023

Dear Sir,

We, hereby, inform you that the Board of Directors of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited) (the Company) in its meeting held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Head Office of the Company and through video link arrangement has approved the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the nine months' period and quarter ended September 30, 2023 and recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND: Nil (ii) BONUS SHARES: Nil (iii) RIGHT SHARES: Nil

ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT / CORPORATE ACTION : Nil

(v) ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVEINFORMATION: Nil

The un-audited financial results of the Company for the captioned period are enclosed as Annexure - A.

The quarterly report of the Company for the captioned period will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on the Company's website.

Yours sincerely,

Mir Zulfiqar Hussain Khan

Company Secretary

Encl: As above.

Cc: