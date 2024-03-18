Ref: Fin-0006/2024

March 18, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi -74000.

SUBJECT: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Dear Sir

In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of captioned notice to the shareholders of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited), subsequent to its publication in newspapers.

The appended notice has been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i- Waqt [Urdu] today i.e. on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Yours sincerely

Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi

Company Secretary

Encl: As above.