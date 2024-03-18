Ref: Fin-0006/2024
March 18, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi -74000.
SUBJECT: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Dear Sir
In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of captioned notice to the shareholders of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited), subsequent to its publication in newspapers.
The appended notice has been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i- Waqt [Urdu] today i.e. on Monday, March 18, 2024.
Yours sincerely
Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi
Company Secretary
Encl: As above.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hoechst Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2024 06:58:01 UTC.