Ref: Fin-0006/2024

March 18, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi -74000.

SUBJECT: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Dear Sir

In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of captioned notice to the shareholders of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited), subsequent to its publication in newspapers.

The appended notice has been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i- Waqt [Urdu] today i.e. on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Yours sincerely

Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi

Company Secretary

Encl: As above.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hoechst Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2024 06:58:01 UTC.