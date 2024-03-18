About Hoechst Pakistan Limited

Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) has been present in Pakistan for over 55 years, saving the lives of millions and improving the quality of life of many more through high quality products.

The Company was incorporated on December 8, 1967, as Hoechst Pakistan Limited. In 1977 the organization went public and was listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange (now Pakistan Stock Exchange). Following multiple mergers, divestments and acquisitions over the years, the name of the company was changed to sanofi-aventis Pakistan limited in 2005.

On May 6th, 2022, Sanofi publicly announced the signing of a binding Share Purchase Agreement with the investor consortium led by Packages Limited, and including IGI Investments, and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group. The transaction successfully closed at the end of April 2023 with the transfer of 52.87% shares to the consortium. In August 2023, the Board of Directors approved the change of the name of the Company from "sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited" to "Hoechst Pakistan Limited".

We are a company with a rich legacy of excellence and reliability, and we are now seeking new ways to innovate and improve upon our past successes to address the full spectrum of healthcare needs, from wellness to prevention to management, treatment and cure.

1970 - Foundation Laying Ceremony of Hoechst Pakistan (now Hoechst Pakistan Limited)

L to R : Front : Uwe Weimann , Pir Ali Gohar, Syed Babar Ali,

Prof. Sammet (Chairman, Hoechst A.G.) , Dominik von Winterfeldt , Karl - Heinz Gross;

Back: Dr. Seyfried and Dr. Ing. Siegfried Lenz