HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED

Contents

Company Information

02

About Hoechst Pakistan Limited

03

Our History

04

Our Vision and Mission

06

Our Values

07

Board of Directors

09

The Year at a glance

12

Our Key Brands

13

Employee Engagement

14

Corporate Social Responsibility

18

Independent Auditors' Review Report on

20

Statement of Compliance

Statement of Compliance with

21

The Code of Corporate Governance

Operating & Financial Highlights

23

Horizontal Analysis

24

Vertical Analysis

26

Analytical Review

28

Statement of Value Added

32

Chairman's Review Report

34

Directors' Report

35

Independent Auditors' Report to The Members

39

Financial Statements

43

• Statement of Financial Position

• Statement of Comprehensive Income

44

45

• Statement of Changes in Equity

46

• Statement of Cash Flows

47

• Notes to the Financial Statements

48

Shareholders' Information

90

Pattern of Shareholding

92

Notice of Annual General Meeting

95

Proxy Form

Electronic Credit Mandate Form

Request Form for Transmission of Annual Report and Notices

Notice of Annual General Meeting (Urdu)

107

Directors' Report (Urdu)

110

Chairman's Review Report (Urdu)

111

ANNUAL REPORT 2023 1

Company Information

Board of Directors

Shares Registrar

Syed Babar Ali (Chairman)

FAMCO Share Registration Services (Private)

Syed Hyder Ali

Limited

Mr. Arshad Ali Gohar

8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery,

Mr. Imtiaz Ahmed Husain Laliwala

Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi

Syed Anis Ahmad Shah

Tel: +92 21 34380101-5

Mr. Muhammad Salman Burney

URL: www.famcosrs.com

Ms. Saadia Naveed

Bankers

Ms. Iqra Sajjad

Mr. Sajjad Iftikhar

Allied Bank Limited

Chief Executive Officer

Bank Al Habib Limited

Deutsche Bank AG

Mr. Sajjad Iftikhar

Habib Bank Limited

Chief Financial Officer

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

JS Bank Limited

Mr. Yasser Pirmuhammad

MCB Bank Limited

Company Secretary

National Bank of Pakistan

Standard Chartered (Pakistan) Limited

Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi

Registered Office

Head of Internal Audit

Plot 23, Sector 22, Korangi Industrial Area,

Mr. Feroze Polani

Karachi - 74900

Auditors

Postal Address

A.F. Fergusons & Co.

P.O. Box No. 4962, Karachi - 74000

Chartered Accountants

Contact

Legal Advisors

Tel: +92 21 35060221-35

Khalid Anwer & Co.

Email: contact@hoechst.com.pk

Saadat Yar Khan & Co.

Web presence

Ghani Law Associates

THS & Co.

www.hoechst.com.pk

2

HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED (formerly Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited)

About Hoechst Pakistan Limited

Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) has been present in Pakistan for over 55 years, saving the lives of millions and improving the quality of life of many more through high quality products.

The Company was incorporated on December 8, 1967, as Hoechst Pakistan Limited. In 1977 the organization went public and was listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange (now Pakistan Stock Exchange). Following multiple mergers, divestments and acquisitions over the years, the name of the company was changed to sanofi-aventis Pakistan limited in 2005.

On May 6th, 2022, Sanofi publicly announced the signing of a binding Share Purchase Agreement with the investor consortium led by Packages Limited, and including IGI Investments, and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group. The transaction successfully closed at the end of April 2023 with the transfer of 52.87% shares to the consortium. In August 2023, the Board of Directors approved the change of the name of the Company from "sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited" to "Hoechst Pakistan Limited".

We are a company with a rich legacy of excellence and reliability, and we are now seeking new ways to innovate and improve upon our past successes to address the full spectrum of healthcare needs, from wellness to prevention to management, treatment and cure.

1970 - Foundation Laying Ceremony of Hoechst Pakistan (now Hoechst Pakistan Limited)

L to R : Front : Uwe Weimann , Pir Ali Gohar, Syed Babar Ali,

Prof. Sammet (Chairman, Hoechst A.G.) , Dominik von Winterfeldt , Karl - Heinz Gross;

Back: Dr. Seyfried and Dr. Ing. Siegfried Lenz

ANNUAL REPORT 2023 3

Our History

2000

Name of the Company in

Pakistan changed to Aventis

Pharma (Pakistan)

Limited

1999

Hoechst AG & Rhone Poulenc S.A. globally merged their life sciences business into a new company known as Aventis S.A.

1997

Hoechst Pakistan Limited

changed its name to

Hoechst Marion Roussel

(Pakistan) Limited

1977

The company got listed on Karachi Stock Exchange

1967

The Company was

incorporated with the

name of Hoechst Pakistan Limited

4 HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED (formerly Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited)

2003

Aventis Pharma (Pakistan) Limited merged with Rhone Poulenc Rorer Pakistan (Private) Limited and name changed

to Aventis Limited.

2004

Aventis S.A. acquired by sanofi synthelabo to form a company called sanofi-aventis S.A.

2005

Name of Company changed to Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited.

2011

Sanofi-Aventis changed its identity to Sanofi internationally.

2023

Sanofi's shareholding was purchased

by an investor consortium led by Packages Limited. The legal name changed to Hoechst

Pakistan Limited.

ANNUAL REPORT 2023 5

Vision

To become a healthcare leader focused on patients' needs.

Mission

To enhance the quality of life of millions of people by addressing unmet medical needs in the community and promoting access to quality healthcare.

6 HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED

Our Values

Our Values shape our behaviors, ethics, and serve as a moral compass, ultimately defining the DNA of our company.

Care

Respect

Lead

Honesty

Courage

Fairness and consideration are integral to our culture.

We treat people with respect and dignity.

We aspire to lead in everything that we do.

Truthfulness, integrity and trust form the backbone of all our activities.

We stand up for what we believe in.

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

7

8 HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hoechst Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2024 05:04:02 UTC.