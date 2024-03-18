HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED
Company Information
02
About Hoechst Pakistan Limited
03
Our History
04
Our Vision and Mission
06
Our Values
07
Board of Directors
09
The Year at a glance
12
Our Key Brands
13
Employee Engagement
14
Corporate Social Responsibility
18
Independent Auditors' Review Report on
20
Statement of Compliance
Statement of Compliance with
21
The Code of Corporate Governance
Operating & Financial Highlights
23
Horizontal Analysis
24
Vertical Analysis
26
Analytical Review
28
Statement of Value Added
32
Chairman's Review Report
34
Directors' Report
35
Independent Auditors' Report to The Members
39
Financial Statements
43
• Statement of Financial Position
• Statement of Comprehensive Income
44
45
• Statement of Changes in Equity
46
• Statement of Cash Flows
47
• Notes to the Financial Statements
48
Shareholders' Information
90
Pattern of Shareholding
92
Notice of Annual General Meeting
95
Proxy Form
Electronic Credit Mandate Form
Request Form for Transmission of Annual Report and Notices
Notice of Annual General Meeting (Urdu)
107
Directors' Report (Urdu)
110
Chairman's Review Report (Urdu)
111
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
Company Information
Board of Directors
Shares Registrar
Syed Babar Ali (Chairman)
FAMCO Share Registration Services (Private)
Syed Hyder Ali
Limited
Mr. Arshad Ali Gohar
8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery,
Mr. Imtiaz Ahmed Husain Laliwala
Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi
Syed Anis Ahmad Shah
Tel: +92 21 34380101-5
Mr. Muhammad Salman Burney
URL: www.famcosrs.com
Ms. Saadia Naveed
Bankers
Ms. Iqra Sajjad
Mr. Sajjad Iftikhar
Allied Bank Limited
Chief Executive Officer
Bank Al Habib Limited
Deutsche Bank AG
Mr. Sajjad Iftikhar
Habib Bank Limited
Chief Financial Officer
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
JS Bank Limited
Mr. Yasser Pirmuhammad
MCB Bank Limited
Company Secretary
National Bank of Pakistan
Standard Chartered (Pakistan) Limited
Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi
Registered Office
Head of Internal Audit
Plot 23, Sector 22, Korangi Industrial Area,
Mr. Feroze Polani
Karachi - 74900
Auditors
Postal Address
A.F. Fergusons & Co.
P.O. Box No. 4962, Karachi - 74000
Chartered Accountants
Contact
Legal Advisors
Tel: +92 21 35060221-35
Khalid Anwer & Co.
Email: contact@hoechst.com.pk
Saadat Yar Khan & Co.
Web presence
Ghani Law Associates
THS & Co.
www.hoechst.com.pk
2
HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED (formerly Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited)
About Hoechst Pakistan Limited
Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) has been present in Pakistan for over 55 years, saving the lives of millions and improving the quality of life of many more through high quality products.
The Company was incorporated on December 8, 1967, as Hoechst Pakistan Limited. In 1977 the organization went public and was listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange (now Pakistan Stock Exchange). Following multiple mergers, divestments and acquisitions over the years, the name of the company was changed to sanofi-aventis Pakistan limited in 2005.
On May 6th, 2022, Sanofi publicly announced the signing of a binding Share Purchase Agreement with the investor consortium led by Packages Limited, and including IGI Investments, and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group. The transaction successfully closed at the end of April 2023 with the transfer of 52.87% shares to the consortium. In August 2023, the Board of Directors approved the change of the name of the Company from "sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited" to "Hoechst Pakistan Limited".
We are a company with a rich legacy of excellence and reliability, and we are now seeking new ways to innovate and improve upon our past successes to address the full spectrum of healthcare needs, from wellness to prevention to management, treatment and cure.
1970 - Foundation Laying Ceremony of Hoechst Pakistan (now Hoechst Pakistan Limited)
L to R : Front : Uwe Weimann , Pir Ali Gohar, Syed Babar Ali,
Prof. Sammet (Chairman, Hoechst A.G.) , Dominik von Winterfeldt , Karl - Heinz Gross;
Back: Dr. Seyfried and Dr. Ing. Siegfried Lenz
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
Our History
2000
Name of the Company in
Pakistan changed to Aventis
Pharma (Pakistan)
Limited
1999
Hoechst AG & Rhone Poulenc S.A. globally merged their life sciences business into a new company known as Aventis S.A.
1997
Hoechst Pakistan Limited
changed its name to
Hoechst Marion Roussel
(Pakistan) Limited
1977
The company got listed on Karachi Stock Exchange
1967
The Company was
incorporated with the
name of Hoechst Pakistan Limited
HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED (formerly Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited)
2003
Aventis Pharma (Pakistan) Limited merged with Rhone Poulenc Rorer Pakistan (Private) Limited and name changed
to Aventis Limited.
2004
Aventis S.A. acquired by sanofi synthelabo to form a company called sanofi-aventis S.A.
2005
Name of Company changed to Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited.
2011
Sanofi-Aventis changed its identity to Sanofi internationally.
2023
Sanofi's shareholding was purchased
by an investor consortium led by Packages Limited. The legal name changed to Hoechst
Pakistan Limited.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
Vision
To become a healthcare leader focused on patients' needs.
Mission
To enhance the quality of life of millions of people by addressing unmet medical needs in the community and promoting access to quality healthcare.
HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED
Our Values
Our Values shape our behaviors, ethics, and serve as a moral compass, ultimately defining the DNA of our company.
Care
Respect
Lead
Honesty
Courage
Fairness and consideration are integral to our culture.
We treat people with respect and dignity.
We aspire to lead in everything that we do.
Truthfulness, integrity and trust form the backbone of all our activities.
We stand up for what we believe in.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
7
HOECHST PAKISTAN LIMITED
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
