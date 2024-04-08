In accordance with Regulation 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, we are pleased to enclose a certified true copy of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) held on April 08, 2024 at Karachi and via video-link.

TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED AT

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF HOECHST PAKISTAN

LIMITED (FORMERLY SANOFI-AVENTIS PAKISTAN LIMITED)

DATED APRIL 08, 2024

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To confirm the minutes of the last Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on September 05, 2023:

"RESOLVED THAT the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on September 05, 2023, be and are hereby confirmed."

2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 together with the Chairman`s Review, Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon:

"RESOLVED THAT the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with the Chairman's Review and Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon, be and are hereby approved and adopted."

3. To consider and approve the Final Cash Dividend at the rate of Rs. 30.00 (300%) per ordinary share of Rs. 10/- as recommended by the Board of Directors for the year ended December 31, 2023:

"RESOLVED THAT the final cash dividend of Rs. 30.00 per share (300%) for the year ended December 31, 2023, on the existing paid up capital of the Company, as recommended by the Directors of the Company, be and is hereby approved; and that the Directors be and are hereby authorized to pay the same accordingly to the shareholders, whose names are appearing in the Register of the Members on April 01, 2024."

4. To appoint External Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to fix their remuneration. The current Auditors, M/s. A.F. Ferguson & Co. (Chartered Accountants), being eligible to do so, have consented to be appointed as Auditors and the Board of Directors has recommended their appointment:

"RESOLVED THAT M/s A. F. Ferguson & Co, Chartered Accountants be and are hereby appointed as Auditors of the Company for the year 2024 and to hold office until the conclusion of next Annual General Meeting at a remuneration to be mutually agreed with the management of the Company."