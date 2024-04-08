Hoechst Pakistan : True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Annual General Meeting
April 08, 2024 at 03:58 am EDT
Share
Ref: Fin-0012/2024
April 08, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi -74000
Subject: True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Annual General Meeting
Dear Sir
In accordance with Regulation 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, we are pleased to enclose a certified true copy of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Hoechst Pakistan Limited (formerly Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) held on April 08, 2024 at Karachi and via video-link.
Yours sincerely
Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi
Company Secretary
Encls: As above.
TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED AT
1. To confirm the minutes of the last Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on September 05, 2023:
"RESOLVED THAT the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on September 05, 2023, be and are hereby confirmed."
2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 together with the Chairman`s Review, Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon:
"RESOLVED THAT the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with the Chairman's Review and Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon, be and are hereby approved and adopted."
3. To consider and approve the Final Cash Dividend at the rate of Rs. 30.00 (300%) per ordinary share of Rs. 10/- as recommended by the Board of Directors for the year ended December 31, 2023:
"RESOLVED THAT the final cash dividend of Rs. 30.00 per share (300%) for the year ended December 31, 2023, on the existing paid up capital of the Company, as recommended by the Directors of the Company, be and is hereby approved; and that the Directors be and are hereby authorized to pay the same accordingly to the shareholders, whose names are appearing in the Register of the Members on April 01, 2024."
4. To appoint External Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to fix their remuneration. The current Auditors, M/s. A.F. Ferguson & Co. (Chartered Accountants), being eligible to do so, have consented to be appointed as Auditors and the Board of Directors has recommended their appointment:
"RESOLVED THAT M/s A. F. Ferguson & Co, Chartered Accountants be and are hereby appointed as Auditors of the Company for the year 2024 and to hold office until the conclusion of next Annual General Meeting at a remuneration to be mutually agreed with the management of the Company."
SPECIAL BUSINESS
5. To obtain approval of the shareholders through passing an ordinary resolution for transmission of annual balance sheet and profit and loss account, auditor's report and directors report, chairman's review report, etc. (collectively "Annual Audited Financial Statements"), through QR enabled code and weblink mentioned in the notices of general meetings to Members dispatched at their registered addresses as allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under SRO 389 (I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023:
"RESOLVED THAT the approval of the shareholders of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the transmission of the annual balance sheet and profit and loss account, auditor's report and directors report, chairman's review report, etc. (collectively "Annual Audited Financial Statements") through QR enabled code and weblink provided in the notices of general meetings to Members dispatched at their registered addresses as allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under SRO 389 (I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023."
Certified True Copy
Syed Muhammad Taha Naqvi
Company Secretary
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Hoechst Pakistan Ltd. published this content on
08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 April 2024 07:57:10 UTC.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited, formerly Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited, is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of pharmaceutical and consumer products. It offers medicines, consumer healthcare products, generics and animal health products. Its products for diabetes include Amaryl, Amaryl MSR, Daonil, Neodipar, Toujeo, Lantus, SoloSTAR and Apidra. Its oncology products include Thyrogen, Jevtana, Taxotere, Eloxatin and Fludara. Its nephrology product is Renvela. Its organ transplantation is Thymoglobuline. Its urology product is Xatral. Its pain management products are No-Spa and Muscoril. Its antiemetic product includes Stemetil. Its allergy management product includes Telfast, Telfast-D, Avil, Nasacort, Phenergan and Tixylix. Its sleep disorder product is Stilnox. Its other products include Haemaccel, Plavix, CoPlavix, Aprovel, CoAprovel, Cordarone, Clexane, Tritace, CoTritace, Winstor, Lasix, Flagyl, Tarivid, Claforan, Aventriax, Orelox, and others.