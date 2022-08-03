Log in
    HAUTO   NO0011082075

HÖEGH AUTOLINERS ASA

(HAUTO)
  Report
2022-08-03
34.30 NOK   +0.59%
05:36aHÖEGH AUTOLINERS ASA : Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2022 results
PU
07/28LEIF O. HØEGH : “Sustainability is our strategy”
PU
07/14HÖEGH AUTOLINERS : Meeting customers' wish for sustainable solutions and a greener future
PU
Höegh Autoliners ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2022 results

08/03/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Höegh Autoliners ASA will release its second quarter 2022 report on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at 7.30 CET. The results will be presented at 8.30 CET on the same day by CEO Andreas Enger and CFO Per Øivind Rosmo.

Höegh Autoliners ASA will release its second quarter 2022 report on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at 7.30 CET via the Oslo Stock Exchange (https://newsweb.oslobors.no/) and the Company's website (https://www.hoeghautoliners.com/investors/reports-and-presentations).

The second quarter results will be presented at 8.30 CET on the same day by CEO Andreas Enger and CFO Per Øivind Rosmo. The presentation will be held in English and webcasted live at:

https://players.brightcove.net/2866239767001/experience_62e256de0f64f50023278961/share.html

Please note there will not be a physical presentation of the results, however questions from investors and analysts can be addressed by sending an email to ir@hoegh.com during the webcast.

The webcast will be available on our website after the live event together with the presentation slides.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@hoegh.com.

About Höegh Autoliners:

Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of RoRo (Roll On Roll Off) transportation services delivering cars, high and heavy and breakbulk cargoes across the world. The Company operates around 40 RoRo vessels in global trade systems and makes about 3 000 port calls each year. Our purpose is to develop innovative solutions for greener and more sustainable deep sea transportation. We are on a path to a zero emissions future and are working closely with customers and partners to achieve this. Höegh Autoliners has its head office in Oslo, Norway and employs around 375 people in its 16 offices worldwide and around 1 250 seafarers.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Hoegh Autoliners ASA published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
