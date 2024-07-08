Höegh Autoliners ASA (HAUTO) - June 2024 Trading Update

In June 2024, Höegh Autoliners (the Company, ticker code "HAUTO") transported

1,1 million cbm of cargo on prorated basis. Transported cargo in the last three

months (April - June) was 3.5 million cbm.



Average prorated gross freight rate in June 2024 was USD 94.9 per cbm (-3.4%

compared to average gross rate in Q1 2024). Average prorated gross freight rate

in the last three months was USD 96.3 per cbm.



Average prorated net freight rate in June 2024 was USD 83.1 per cbm (-0.5%

compared to average net rate in Q1 2024). Average prorated net freight rate last

three months was USD 83.2 per cbm.



HH/BB share of prorated volumes carried in June was 25%. Last three months the

prorated HH/BB share was 24%.



Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, comments: "June was another strong month

for Höegh Autoliners with high net rates backed by strong customer support. The

share of cargo transported for strategic customers with whom we have long-term

contracts has during the year increased from around 70% to above 75%. The net

freight rate is stable and at historically high levels. Available capacity

(volumes) in June was somewhat reduced due to maintenance of vessels and more

waiting times/delays than in the previous months. The HH/BB share is stable at

25%".



For further information, please contact:



Andreas Enger, CEO

andreas.enger@hoegh.com

+47 901 31 228



Per Øivind Rosmo, CFO

per.oivind.rosmo@hoegh.com

+47 400 39 938



Investor Relations

ir@hoegh.com



Media contact:

Camilla Knappskog, Head of Communications

camilla.knappskog@hoegh.com

+47 926 66 156



About Höegh Autoliners:

Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of RoRo (Roll On Roll Off)

transportation services delivering cars, high and heavy and breakbulk cargoes

across the world. The Company operates around 40 RoRo vessels in global trade

systems and makes about 3 000 port calls each year. Our purpose is to develop

innovative solutions for greener and more sustainable deep sea transportation.

We are on a path to a zero emissions future and are working closely with

customers and partners to achieve this. Höegh Autoliners has its head office in

Oslo, Norway and employs around 390 people in its 16 offices worldwide and

around 1 170 seafarers.





