Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Höegh LNG Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMLP   MHY3262R1009

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP

(HMLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(HMLP) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Höegh LNG Partners LP Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

10/02/2021 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMLP).

On July 27, 2021, Höegh announced that it had reduced its quarterly common unit distribution by 98% to preserve cash to address near-term refinancing issues., Höegh disclosed the termination of the Company's refinancing plans for its FSRU facility off the coast of Indonesia after the charterer of the vessel challenged the Company's new credit facility and the charter agreement with Höegh.

Following this news, Höegh's stock price plummeted approximately 65%. 

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Höegh shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hmlp-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-hoegh-lng-partners-lp-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301391231.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP
10:28a(HMLP) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Höegh LNG Partners LP Investment? Contact Johnso..
PR
09/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Höegh LNG Partne..
PR
09/29HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces a Deferral of the Maturity Date of..
PU
09/29HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces a Deferral of the Maturity Date of..
PR
09/29Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Deferral of the Maturity Date of the Commercial Tranche..
CI
09/24HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Hoegh LNG Rises After Landing 10-Year Tanker Contract
MT
09/24HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Hoegh LNG to Engage Hoegh Gallant for Floating Storage, Regasifica..
MT
09/24Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces A New Long-Term FSRU Contract
CI
09/24HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces a New Long-Term FSRU Contract for ..
PR
08/27HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : HMLP 2Q21 Quarterly Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP
More recommendations