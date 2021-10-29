Log in
HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Höegh LNG Partners LP - HMLP

10/29/2021 | 11:50pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 27, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Höegh LNG and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hmlp/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 27, 2021.  

About the Lawsuit

Höegh LNG and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 27, 2021, the Company disclosed that its quarterly cash distribution had been slashed from $0.44 per common unit to $0.01 per common unit, that its revolving credit line would not be extended when it matured on January 1, 2023, and that its parent company would have very limited capacity to provide additional future support, among other things.

On this news, Höegh LNG's common unit price plummeted 64%, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Sanchez v. Höegh LNG Partners LP, et al., 21-cv- 19374.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-hoegh-lng-partners-lp-301412351.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
