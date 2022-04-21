Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Höegh LNG Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMLP   MHY3262R1009

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP

(HMLP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.870 USD   -1.58%
04:16pHöegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter 2022
PR
03/29Stifel Raises Hoegh LNG Partners to Buy From Hold, Price Target to $9.50 From $8
MT
02/23HOEGH LNG : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter 2022

04/21/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $0.01 per unit for the common units. The cash distribution for the common units will be paid on May 13, 2022, to all common unitholders of record as of the close of the business on May 2, 2022.

The Partnership also announced that the Board declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per 8.75% Series A preferred unit. The cash distribution for the 8.75% Series A preferred units will be paid on May 16, 2022, to all 8.75% Series A preferred unitholders of record as of the close of the business on May 9, 2022.

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the registration statement filed by Höegh LNG Partners LP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available via the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Höegh LNG Partners LP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

Contact:
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-cash-distributions-for-the-first-quarter-2022-301530479.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP
04:16pHöegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter 2022
PR
03/29Stifel Raises Hoegh LNG Partners to Buy From Hold, Price Target to $9.50 From $8
MT
02/23HOEGH LNG : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Höegh LNG Partners LP, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/23HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : HMLP 4Q21 Presentation
PU
02/23Earnings Flash (HMLP) HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP Posts Q4 Revenue $36.2M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
02/23Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/23Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
02/15Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
PR
01/13Hoegh LNG Partners Declares Q4 Cash Distribution of $0.01 a Unit, Payable Feb. 15 to Un..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP
More recommendations