Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Höegh LNG Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMLP   MHY3262R1009

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP

(HMLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the Fourth Quarter 2021

01/13/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $0.01 per unit for the common units. The cash distribution for the common units will be paid on February 15, 2022 to all common unitholders of record as of the close of the business on January 27, 2022.

The Partnership also announced that the Board declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per 8.75% Series A preferred unit. The cash distribution for the 8.75% Series A preferred units will be paid on February 15, 2022 to all 8.75% Series A preferred unitholders of record as of the close of the business on February 8, 2022.

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the registration statement filed by Höegh LNG Partners LP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available via the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Höegh LNG Partners LP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

Contact:

The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438

Source: Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-cash-distributions-for-the-fourth-quarter-2021-301460887.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP
04:16pHöegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the Fourth Quarter 2021
PR
2021HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Completion of the Refinancing of t..
PU
2021Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Completion of the Refinancing of the Commercial Tranche..
PR
2021Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Completion of the Refinancing of the Commercial Tranche..
CI
2021B. Riley Adjusts Hoegh LNG Partners PT to $4.25 From $5, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
2021Energy Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Monday
MT
2021Energy
MT
2021Hoegh LNG Partners Receives $4.25/Unit Buyout Offer From Hoegh LNG Holdings
MT
2021HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP Receives Buyout Offer from Höegh LNG Holding..
PU
2021Höegh LNG Partners LP Receives Buyout Offer from Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP
More recommendations