Höegh LNG Partners LP reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 37.9 million compared to USD 36.94 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 37.9 million compared to USD 36.94 million a year ago. Net income was USD 21.06 million compared to USD 13.06 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 73.36 million compared to USD 72.25 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 73.36 million compared to USD 72.25 million a year ago. Net income was USD 38.94 million compared to USD 33.22 million a year ago.
October 14, 2023 at 12:20 am EDT
