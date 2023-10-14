Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) service provider, to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), LNG carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters with energy companies or utilities. The Company operates in two segments: Majority held FSRUs and Joint venture FSRUs. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grac. The Joint venture FSRUs segment includes two FSRUs, including the Neptune and the Cape Ann, that operate under longterm time charters with one charterer. Its FSRU fleets include Hoegh Grace, Hoegh Gallant, PGN FSRU Lampung, Cape Ann and Neptune. Its Hoegh Gallant, Cape Ann and Hoegh Grace fleets has storage capacity of approximately 170,000 cubic meters (cbm). The Company's Neptune fleet has storage capacity of approximately 145,000 cbm.