Höegh LNG Partners LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2021 Annual Meeting

05/05/2021
HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) advises that its 2021 Annual Meeting will be held on June 8, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting, at which a member of the Board of Directors of the Partnership will be elected, is set to May 17, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2021 Annual Meeting will be held at Appleby, Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM12, Bermuda at 2:00 P.M. local time.

Media:
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438
Knut Johan Arnholdt, VP IR and Strategy, +47 922 59 131
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-announces-2021-annual-meeting-301284805.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP


© PRNewswire 2021
