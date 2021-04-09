Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Höegh LNG Partners LP    HMLP   MHY3262R1009

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP

(HMLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Höegh LNG Partners LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

04/09/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on the Partnership's website www.hoeghlngpartners.com under the "SEC Filings" section or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Partnership at:

Höegh LNG Partners LP
Canon's Court
22 Victoria Street
Hamilton HM 12
Bermuda
Tel: +1 (441) 298-3300 
E-mail: ir@hoeghlngpartners.com 

About Höegh LNG Partners LP

Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of approximately 8.5 years plus options as of December 31, 2020. 

Media:
Knut Johan Arnholdt
Vice President Investor Relations and Strategy
+47 92259131
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-announces-availability-of-its-form-20-f-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2020-301266065.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP
04:33pHÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP  : Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its For..
PR
02/26HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP  : BofA Securities Downgrades Hoegh LNG Partners to Underp..
MT
02/25HOEGH LNG : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP  : HMLP 4Q20 Presentation
PU
02/25HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP  : Earnings Flash (HMLP) HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP Reports Q4 ..
MT
02/25HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP  : Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Preliminary Financial Res..
PR
02/18HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP  : Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of F..
PR
01/14HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP  : Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the Fourth..
PR
2020HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP  : Barclays Adjusts Hoegh LNG Partners PT to $16 From $14,..
MT
2020HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP  : Hoegh LNG Partners Posts Higher EPS, Lower Revenue in Q..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ