  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Höegh LNG Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMLP   MHY3262R1009

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP

(HMLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Höegh LNG Partners LP and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

10/28/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Höegh LNG Partners LP (“Höegh” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HMLP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 22, 2019, and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 27, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Höegh faced significant problems with its charter of GN FSRU Lampung. Due to these problems, the charterer stated that it would commence arbitration and declare the charter null and void, amongst other actions. The Company would be forced to find alternative refinancing for its GN FSRU Lampung credit facility. This in turn forced the Company to accept less favorable terms due to its requirement for new arrangements. The Company announced it “will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Höegh, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 141 M - -
Net income 2021 41,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,06x
Yield 2021 13,7%
Capitalization 167 M 167 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Höegh LNG Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,00 $
Average target price 9,63 $
Spread / Average Target 92,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håvard Furu Chief Executive & Financial Officer
John V. Veech Chairman
Robert G. Shaw Independent Director
David Spivak Independent Director
Kathleen S. McAllister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP-65.04%167
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.13.77%3 816
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.24.28%1 083
FLEX LNG LTD.119.57%1 041
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.6.00%877
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.46.02%861