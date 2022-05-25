Log in
    HMLP

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS LP

(HMLP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 12:23:08 pm EDT
8.985 USD   +31.17%
12:05pSHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CVET, PCSB, HMLP
PR
09:32aThinking about buying stock in Elevation Oncology, Hoegh LNG Partners, Happiness Development Group, Wendys, or Caleres?
PR
09:05aHoegh LNG Partners Agrees to be Acquired by Hoegh LNG Holdings for $167.6 Million
MT
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CVET, PCSB, HMLP

05/25/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)'s sale to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Covetrus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB)'s sale to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PCSB shareholders will receive, for each share of PCSB, at the holder's election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock for each share of PCSB common stock. If you are a PCSB shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP)'s sale to Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. for $9.25 per common unit. If you are a Höegh LNG Partners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cvet-pcsb-hmlp-301554975.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
