    ALHGR   FR0013451044

HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

(ALHGR)
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Appointment of Stéphanie Bondoux

08/25/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announces the appointment of Stéphanie Bondoux as Director of Certification and Accreditation.

In France, the construction sector has to comply with numerous and ever-changing technical norms and standard practices. In order to ensure that Hoffmann Green continues to meet the highest industry standards, the Company has decided to appoint Stéphanie Bondoux as Director of Certification and Accreditation.

The aim of this appointment is thus to assess the performance, the sustainability of solutions and the safety of the various applications while fostering the policy of innovation that is ingrained within Hoffmann Green's DNA. To do this, Stéphanie Bondoux will work in close collaboration with the test labs and accreditation bodies, and notably the Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment (CSTB, France's scientific and technical center for building), and will undertake the necessary trials to obtain the appropriate certifications and accreditations. The experience she has acquired throughout her career at Hilti within a context of ground-breaking innovation represents an additional asset for the Company.

Stéphanie, who is 36, has a master's degree in Marketing from Paris 1 Panthéon - Sorbonne University and has considerable experience in the field of accreditations, technical assessments and regulations applicable to the construction sector. She began her career as a fastening product manager at Hilti, a global leader in anchoring solutions and fire protection systems for construction, building and industry professionals.

Prior to joining Hoffmann Green Cement, since 2016 Stéphanie was in charge of accreditations and the regulatory framework for Hilti's subsidiaries in Western Europe (France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg).

>> Full press release to be found here.

Disclaimer

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4,20 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net income 2021 -4,15 M -4,87 M -4,87 M
Net cash 2021 7,75 M 9,10 M 9,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -79,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 329 M 387 M 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 76,5x
EV / Sales 2022 26,1x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,20 €
Average target price 31,50 €
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julien Blanchard Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Scientific Director
Jérôme Caron Chief Financial Officer
Eric Cougnaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Nieuport Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES-4.35%387
HOLCIM LTD7.28%34 950
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-12.67%32 292
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC40.71%17 355
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED9.24%12 766
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.8.22%10 565