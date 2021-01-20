Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA    ALHGR   FR0013451044

HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA

(ALHGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Has Launched the Construction of Its Second Production Site and Confirms Its Industrial Development

01/20/2021 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces that it has launched the construction of its second production site, made entirely from Hoffmann Green cement, and confirms its industrial development.

Hoffmann Green achieved a major milestone in its development with the launch of construction work on its second plant, “H2”, for manufacturing clinker-free cement.

This exceptional structure located next to the first production site, “H1”, in Bournezeau (Vendée, western France) and built entirely from Hoffmann Green cement, will have a production capacity of 250,000 metric tons a year. The concept and design of “H2” were defined using feedback on “H1”.

Thus, with its 70-meter-high mixing tower, “H2” is a vertical plant in which cement production will follow a gravity-driven process enabling the unit’s production to be optimized. This site’s verticality also enables it to occupy a land take of just 1.5 hectares: “H2”’s limited land take will thus be half that of “H1” but its production capacity will be 5 times greater. “H2” will be the model unit used for development, in France and abroad, in the shape of licensing agreements. This second site’s budget is an estimated 22 million euros, and it is scheduled to become operational during the second half of 2022, in line with the Company’s industrial roadmap.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “This second plant is a key milestone in our development plan in order to increase our production capacity. “H2” will thus enable us to address the growing demand for our clinker-free low-carbon cement, as we have recently signed a number of partnerships with key construction players such as GCC, KP1, Capremib, Cemex and Eiffage Génie Civil. We would like to congratulate our teams, as this second plant is the result of a multitude of challenges taken up in 2020 in order to increase production capacity by five. It is the rare combination of an exceptional industrial performance and a minimized environmental impact. This structure demonstrates our industrial excellence and perfectly and genuinely materializes our intent to decarbonize the construction sector.

Olivier Lefelle, Head of New Construction at Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, adds: “This second plant represents a major and structuring step. The choice of a vertical model for the mixing tower is an innovative concept in the construction sector and is perfectly in line with Hoffmann Green’s responsible vision. Furthermore, by using Hoffmann cement for its construction, this building site will enable CO2 emissions to be reduced by around 20,000 metric tons.

Launch of “H2” in video: https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/news/start-of-construction-of-the-second-h2-production-site/

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement. A second production site is under construction in western France with a capacity of 250,000 tons of cement per year.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
02:01aHOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Has Launched the Construction of Its Second..
BU
01/13HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Enters Five-Year Partnership With Ouest Réa..
MT
01/13HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Signs a 5-year Cement Supply Agreement With..
BU
2020Hoffmann Green Enters Cement Supply Deal With Eiffage Génie Civil
MT
2020HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Signs a 3-year Cement Supply Contract With ..
BU
2020HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces That It Has Obtained FDES Environ..
BU
2020HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Partnership With Prefabricator Sori..
BU
2020HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : to Supply Its Low-carbon and Clinker-free C..
BU
2020HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Signs a 3-year Contract With CEMEX for the ..
BU
2020HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,00 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
Net income 2020 -6,15 M -7,47 M -7,47 M
Net cash 2020 22,7 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -77,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 475 M 575 M 576 M
EV / Sales 2020 452x
EV / Sales 2021 79,5x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
Duration : Period :
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,75 €
Last Close Price 34,90 €
Spread / Highest target -8,31%
Spread / Average Target -23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julien Blanchard Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Scientific Director
Eric Cougnaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Nieuport Chief Operating Officer
Jérôme Caron Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA37.94%575
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.66%42 601
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD4.15%34 961
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-1.33%12 889
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED1.50%12 013
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.21%10 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ