    ALHGR   FR0013451044

HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA

(ALHGR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:25 2022-10-06 am EDT
9.550 EUR   +11.44%
10:12aHoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Immobilière 3F signs a partnership with Hoffmann Green
PU
10/05Hoffmann Green Bags Three-year Volume Commitment Order for Clinker-free Cement; Shares Up 10%
MT
10/05Hoffmann Green Signs A Three-Year Volume Commitment Contract with the Company O.T.E for the Supply of Clinker-Free Cement H-EVA SOL
CI
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Immobilière 3F signs a partnership with Hoffmann Green

10/06/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Immobilière 3F, leader in social housing, signs a partnership with Hoffmann Green and commits to using low-carbon and low-energy cements for 50% of its housing production under direct contracting from 2023.

As part of an experimentation contract signed in September 2020, the GCC, Immobilière 3F and Hoffmann Green teams were able to test Hoffman carbon-free cement on a construction site of 85 social housing units based in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt (95). At the end of this very successful test, Hoffmann Green and Immobilière 3F decided to continue their cooperation with the signing of a partnership agreement in which the number 1 in social housing undertakes to:

  • Develop and implement low carbon footprint real estate projects, and therefore encourage the whole construction sector to reduce its carbon impact;
  • Use low carbon footprint concrete, i.e. concrete whose binder is clinker-free or whose carbon impact is less than 120kgCO2/m3 of concrete based on a C25/30;
  • Extend this ambition to 50% of its directly contracted housing production from 2023, and to aim for 100% of its directly contracted production by 2030.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 14:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2,40 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
Net income 2022 -8,10 M -7,99 M -7,99 M
Net cash 2022 5,10 M 5,03 M 5,03 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 50,1x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 38,1%
Managers and Directors
Julien Blanchard Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Scientific Director
Jérôme Caron Chief Financial Officer
Eric Cougnaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Nieuport Chief Operating Officer
