This is the first contract signed by Hoffmann Green with a player based in the East of France, enabling the geographical expansion of Hoffmann Green's commercial presence.

The partnership between the two companies provides for the provision of clinker-free cements from Hoffmann Green in the five concrete plants of Marne Béton located in Reims and its surroundings. Marne Béton will be able to benefit from the environmental and technical advantages of Hoffmann cements for the manufacture of its ready-mixed concretes and thus satisfy the growing demand from its customers for low-carbon concretes.

Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a commercial partnership with Marne Béton, a manufacturer of ready-mix concrete in its five plants located in the East of France. This four years agreement allows Hoffmann Green to expand its territorial coverage.

Hoffmann Green signs a partnership with Marne Béton and extends the marketing of its cements in the East of France

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN,Co-foundersof Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "This first partnership in this area for Hoffmann Green represents another step forward in our ongoing quest to expand our geographical presence throughout France. Through this contract, our cements are now available in the East of France. We are delighted to sign this contract with Marne Béton, a family-owned company with whom we share the same ambition to decarbonise the construction sector in a key region of the construction market".

Francis Blandin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marne Béton: "The signing of the contract with Hoffmann Green illustrates the eco-responsible approach and spirit of innovation that prevail at Marne Béton. Thanks to Hoffmann cements, we are very proud to be able to provide our customers with very low-carbon concretes and thus contribute to the design of more sustainable construction in the Grand Est region".

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements - with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement - that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

ABOUT MARNE BÉTON

Marne Béton is a family company manufacturing and delivering ready-mixed concrete. The company has 5 concrete plants and one anhydrite screed plant: 2 plants in Reims, 3 in the Châlons-en-Champagne area and 1 in Sainte Ménéhould. All power stations are NF certified.

Manufacture and delivery in the Reims - Epernay - Châlons-en-Champagne - Vitry-Le-François - Sainte Menehould and surrounding areas. Delivery of anhydrite screed and cement screed to neighbouring departments: Aisne - Aube - Haute-Marne

Rental of equipment adapted to each site: pumi, belt, concrete pump and screed pump Marne Béton is made up of its own fleet of trucks - an in- house laboratory, a sales team and an operations manager .

For more information: https://www.marnebeton.fr/

