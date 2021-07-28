Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHGR   FR0013451044

HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

(ALHGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Installation of 24 petals for the H2 inverted cone.

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hoffmann Green Cement is keeping to its construction schedule, having completed last Friday the installation of the 24 petals that will form the inverted cone of its future vertical plant.

These concrete petals, weighing 15 tons each, were prefabricated directly on site by Eiffage Génie Civil teams using our H-UKR 0% clinker cement.

This is another great demonstration of the quality of Hoffmann's technologies, which have passed all the pull-out tests with the CSTB concerning the lifting elements.

The construction site will continue throughout the month of August in order to build the storage annex and above all to prepare the next ascent to 70-meter-high!

Back in pictures on the progress of the work.

Disclaimer

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES
12:14pHOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Installation of 24 petals for the H2 invert..
PU
07/21HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Hoffman Secures Cement Marketing Contract w..
MT
07/21HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : signs a cement marketing contract with Aleg..
PU
07/21Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs A Cement Marketing Contract with Ale..
CI
07/14HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffm..
PU
07/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, The Gap, Fod, Lockheed Martin, CureVac...
07/01HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : announces the approval of its H-EVA patent ..
PU
06/30Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces the Approval of its H-EVA Patent..
CI
06/25HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Pouring of the foundations of the boarding ..
PU
06/21Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Partnership Agreement with Podelih..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,20 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
Net income 2021 -4,15 M -4,90 M -4,90 M
Net cash 2021 7,75 M 9,15 M 9,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -81,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 337 M 399 M 398 M
EV / Sales 2021 78,5x
EV / Sales 2022 26,7x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,80 €
Average target price 31,50 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julien Blanchard Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Scientific Director
Jérôme Caron Chief Financial Officer
Eric Cougnaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Nieuport Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES-1.98%399
HOLCIM LTD9.75%35 740
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-24.30%27 955
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC20.07%15 051
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED16.04%13 496
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.22.69%11 613