Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Installation of 24 petals for the H2 inverted cone.

Hoffmann Green Cement is keeping to its construction schedule, having completed last Friday the installation of the 24 petals that will form the inverted cone of its future vertical plant.

These concrete petals, weighing 15 tons each, were prefabricated directly on site by Eiffage Génie Civil teams using our H-UKR 0% clinker cement.

This is another great demonstration of the quality of Hoffmann's technologies, which have passed all the pull-out tests with the CSTB concerning the lifting elements.

The construction site will continue throughout the month of August in order to build the storage annex and above all to prepare the next ascent to 70-meter-high!

Back in pictures on the progress of the work.