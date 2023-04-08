Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHGR   FR0013451044

HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA

(ALHGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:26 2023-04-06 am EDT
7.980 EUR   +2.18%
04/08Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green
PU
04/06Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green
PU
04/04Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green

04/08/2023 | 06:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 22:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
04/08Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green
PU
04/06Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green
PU
04/04Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green
PU
04/04Hoffmann Green Cement Signs a Supply Contract With the Property Developer OGIC
CI
04/02Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green
PU
03/31Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green
PU
03/27Global markets live: First Citizens, Adidas, Apple, Standard Charter..
MS
03/27Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Societe anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Ful..
CI
03/20Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Letter to shareholders | January 2020 Hoffmann Green
PU
03/16Global markets live: Deliveroo, Adobe, Berkshire Hathaway, First rep..
MS
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,25 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net income 2022 -7,60 M -8,29 M -8,29 M
Net cash 2022 2,10 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 117 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 50,9x
EV / Sales 2023 25,9x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
Duration : Period :
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,98 €
Average target price 15,83 €
Spread / Average Target 98,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julien Blanchard Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Scientific Director
Jérôme Caron Chief Financial Officer
Eric Cougnaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Nieuport Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA-21.46%127
HOLCIM LTD15.87%36 086
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-3.66%21 004
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED12.35%11 537
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD5.05%11 290
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.45%9 897
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer