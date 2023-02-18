Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHGR   FR0013451044

HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA

(ALHGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:20:00 2023-02-17 am EST
9.990 EUR   -2.06%
02/13Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Partners Belgium's Eloy on Carbon-free Pilot Projects
MT
02/13Hoffmann Green and Eloy Sign A Partnership to Develop Carbon-Free Construction in Belgium
CI
01/31Hoffman Green Cement Technologies Inks French Distribution Deal with Herige Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : signs a 3-year supply contract with property developer Belin promotion

02/18/2023 | 07:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hoffmann Green signs a 3-year supply

contract with property developer

Belin promotion

PRESS RELEASE - February 2023

Chaillé-sous-les-Ormeaux, (France), February 20, 2023 - 8:00 am CET: Hoffmann Green Cement

Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the signature of a 3-year contract including volume commitments with Belin promotion, a historical property developer located in the South West of France.

From 2023 and for the next three years, Hoffmann Green Cement will supply the Belin promotion group with its 0% carbon-free clinker cements for the construction of several collective and tertiary housing units. Active in the heart of the South-West, in Toulouse, Bordeaux and Bayonne, this contract will enable Belin Promotion to pursue its commitments in terms of sustainability and thus meet the well-being of future residents.

Signature photo

Belin promotion and Hoffmann Green Cement management teams

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies,

said, "This 3-year contract with volume commitments strengthens our already solid order book as well as extending our commercial footprint in South West France. We look forward to following the 0% clinker real estate programs of Belin promotion, a family business with whom we share the desire to minimize the environmental impact of the construction sector".

Paul-Henri Belin, President of Belin promotion, specifies: "The use of Hoffmann cement will allow us

to drastically reduce the carbon footprint of our real estate programs. This contract reinforces our purpose, which is to design residences that are increasingly respectful of future generations and in harmony with the environment".

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements - with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement - that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free,clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

ABOUT BELIN PROMOTION

Our purpose, our passion, our business: Real estate

Belin Promotion, based in Toulouse, is a family business founded in 1964 that has successfully developed its real estate development activity, initially from Toulouse before expanding into the main towns of the south-west.

Today, the company brings together all the expertise developed, such as real estate promotion, urban planning and the development of shopping centres.

For more information: https://www.belinpromotion.com/

HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT CONTACTS

Hoffmann Green

  • Jérôme Caron
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr
  • +33 2 51 460 600

NewCap Investor Relations

  • Pierre Laurent
  • Thomas Grojean
  • Quentin Massé
  • ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu
  • +33 1 44 71 94 94

NewCap Media Relations

  • Nicolas Merigeau
  • ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu
  • +33 1 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies | Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 | E mail: fınances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

Disclaimer

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2023 00:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
02/13Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Partners Belgium's Eloy on Carbon-free Pilot Project..
MT
02/13Hoffmann Green and Eloy Sign A Partnership to Develop Carbon-Free Construction in Belgi..
CI
01/31Hoffman Green Cement Technologies Inks French Distribution Deal with Herige Unit
MT
01/31Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs Distribution Agreement with VM Matériaux
CI
2022Hoffmann Green Wins Three-year Cement Supply Order from French Construction Group
MT
2022Hoffmann Green Signs A 3-Year Cement Supply Contract with E.C.B.L
CI
2022Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : announcesits 2023 financial calendar
PU
2022Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Values Its Carbon Credits With Its Partner Inuk
CI
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Société anonyme are subje..
CI
2022Hoffmann Green Strikes Six-year Supply Deal For Clinker-free Cement With Fondéole
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,40 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
Net income 2022 -8,10 M -8,64 M -8,64 M
Net cash 2022 5,10 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2022 58,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
Duration : Period :
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,99 €
Average target price 17,67 €
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julien Blanchard Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Scientific Director
Jérôme Caron Chief Financial Officer
Eric Cougnaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Nieuport Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES SA-1.67%156
HOLCIM LTD18.71%37 250
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED6.41%22 320
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD10.21%11 846
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED10.60%11 229
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.45%9 893