Hoffmann Green: construction of a unit in Saudi Arabia

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announces the start of construction of H-KSA 1, the first Hoffmann unit in Saudi Arabia. In line with the timetable drawn up with its partner, construction should be completed by the end of 2025.



The groundbreaking ceremony at the Rabigh site follows the signing of an exclusive 22-year licensing agreement with the Saudi conglomerate Shurfah for the construction of four Hoffmann Green units in Saudi Arabia.



Shurfah will finance, build and operate several Hoffmann Green production units, and market the French company's carbon-free cements on an exclusive basis throughout Saudi Arabia.



