Hoffmann Green: construction of a unit in Saudi Arabia
The groundbreaking ceremony at the Rabigh site follows the signing of an exclusive 22-year licensing agreement with the Saudi conglomerate Shurfah for the construction of four Hoffmann Green units in Saudi Arabia.
Shurfah will finance, build and operate several Hoffmann Green production units, and market the French company's carbon-free cements on an exclusive basis throughout Saudi Arabia.
