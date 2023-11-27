Hoffmann Green: contract with BTP Spie batignolles

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced the signature of a contract with Spie batignolles, a construction and public works group, for the supply of decarbonated cements, including a volume commitment for its projects in France until 2027.



These decarbonated 0% clinker cements, intended to replace its traditional cement supply for its projects in France, are perfectly in line with the sustainable development approach to which Spie batignolles is committed.



The size and diversity of Spie batignolles' customer base should help increase awareness and demand for our cements in a fast-growing market", say co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann.



