Hoffmann Green: sales partnership in Charente-Maritime
This local partnership, which runs until December 2027, involves the supply of Hoffmann's 0% clinker cements within BCE's ready-mix concrete plant network, dedicated to the production of a wide range of concrete deliveries.
BCE operates four concrete plants in Charente-Maritime and northern Gironde, and has a fleet of 31 truck-mixers, ensuring daily deliveries throughout Charente-Maritime and its neighbouring departments.
