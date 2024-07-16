Hoffmann Green: sales partnership in Charente-Maritime

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announces the signature of a commercial partnership with Béton Contrôle de l'Estuaire (BCE), part of Groupe Duclos, a Charente-Maritime-based player producing a wide range of ready-mix concrete.



This local partnership, which runs until December 2027, involves the supply of Hoffmann's 0% clinker cements within BCE's ready-mix concrete plant network, dedicated to the production of a wide range of concrete deliveries.



BCE operates four concrete plants in Charente-Maritime and northern Gironde, and has a fleet of 31 truck-mixers, ensuring daily deliveries throughout Charente-Maritime and its neighbouring departments.



