Hoffmann: commercial partnership with Polylogis and LogiOuest
Under the terms of this agreement, Polylogis and LogiOuest have undertaken to specify and promote concrete made with Hoffmann 0% clinker cements for future housing programs in Loire Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire.
This collaboration will encourage the construction of new, eco-responsible housing in line with regulatory requirements aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
This new partnership, which runs until 2027, will enable Hoffmann Green to strengthen its territorial coverage in the Pays de la Loire region.
