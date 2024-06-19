Hoffmann: commercial partnership with Polylogis and LogiOuest

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announces the signature of a commercial partnership with Groupe Polylogis, a global housing player offering a unique and diversified real estate solution to meet the needs of all, and with its subsidiary LogiOuest, one of the most active social landlords in Loire-Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire.



Under the terms of this agreement, Polylogis and LogiOuest have undertaken to specify and promote concrete made with Hoffmann 0% clinker cements for future housing programs in Loire Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire.



This collaboration will encourage the construction of new, eco-responsible housing in line with regulatory requirements aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.



This new partnership, which runs until 2027, will enable Hoffmann Green to strengthen its territorial coverage in the Pays de la Loire region.







