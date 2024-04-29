Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”) (Paris:ALHGR), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the renewal for a further 4 years and extension of its partnership with the Ravate group, a long-established brand in Réunion and the Indian Ocean.

Signed in September 2021, the initial contract has been extended until 2028. The extension of the partnership between Hoffmann Green and the Ravate group reflects the success of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cement among construction professionals and the retail consumers on the Reunion island and in the Indian Ocean. The partnership between the two groups has already resulted in the construction of the single-family homes and the completion of several construction projects using Hoffmann cement bags distributed under the PRO CEMENT 52.5N brand.

The renewal of this partnership reflects the mutual trust between the two Groups and reaffirms the Ravate Group's commitment to eco-friendly construction, while guaranteeing the quality of the products distributed. As part of this partnership, the Ravate Group will continue to purchase and distribute Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker decarbonated cements under the PRO CEMENT 52.5N brand in Reunion, Mayotte and Mauritius. In this way, the Reunion-based group will be offering the most carbon-free cement on the European market to construction professionals and retail consumers at more than 40 stores.

The renewed contract also includes the supply of PRO CEMENT 52.5N bulk cement to several ready-mix concrete plants in the geographical area covered by the Ravate Group. As a result, a wider range of players in the region's construction sector will be supplied with concrete manufactured from Hoffmann 0% cement clinker, from small-scale masons to large construction companies.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “The signing of this partnership extension is perfectly in line with our development strategy aimed at extending the distribution of our 0% clinker cement to both professional and retail consumers. This renewed commitment reflects our partner's enthusiasm to accelerate the distribution of our 0% clinker decarbonated cements, marketed under the PRO CEMENT 52.5N brand, in all its stores in the Indian Ocean region. The supply of our cement to ready-mix concrete plants is also strengthening our order book. We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Ravate group, an independent family business with which we share many values, particularly innovation and respect for the environment.”

Abdoullah Ravate, Ravate Group’s President and Managing Director, added: “The extension of our partnership with Hoffmann Green reaffirms our determination to promote eco-friendly construction methods while guaranteeing the quality of our products. Thanks to Hoffmann Green's innovative technology, we can achieve this commitment. Through this collaboration, we will continue to distribute bags of 0% clinker cement under the PRO CEMENT 52.5N brand to both professionals and retail consumers. We will also distribute Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cement to ready-mix concrete plants, contributing to the decarbonization of the construction sector for a wider range of regional players. These initiatives are fully in line with our sustainable development policy and our commitment to CSR.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT GROUP RAVATE

The Ravate brand serves the inhabitants of the Indian Ocean island of Réunion, and has been a part of the local economic fabric for the last seventy years. It employs more than 1,000 people. The Group’s first store opened in 1955 in the center of Saint-Denis, the island’s capital. The company operates on the household goods segment. It runs a number of domestic and international chains in DIY, non-food discount and clothing, with a strong presence in household appliances. Building La Réunion, cementing relations, fostering excellence and promoting living together in harmony are this family-run group’s values. Its founder Issop Ravate’s dream to help the island’s inhabitants improve their living conditions is continuing to be implemented.

