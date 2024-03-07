Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company") (Paris:ALHGR), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces a two-year extension of its partnership with Bouygues Immobilier, key player in the real estate development sector with a 70-year track record in the French market.

Signed in May 2022, the initial contract has been extended to 31 December 2025. The renewal of the collaboration between Hoffmann Green and Bouygues Immobilier reflects the success of the first innovative and sustainable projects realized with Hoffmann 0% clinker cement. Hoffmann cement is increasingly used in Bouygues Immobilier projects, as it does not require any change in terms of application. It has been used on over fifteen projects throughout France.

Proof of the mutual trust between both groups, this partnership extension is perfectly coherent with Bouygues Immobilier's trajectory and ambitions to promote a profound transformation of the sector, where the environmental impact of buildings should be increasingly limited. As a highly carbon-free product that contributes to the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources, the use of Hoffmann 0% clinker cement will enable Bouygues Immobilier to accelerate the decarbonisation of its activities.

The Empreinte project in Angers, involving 77 housing units, where 2 of the 3 buildings were constructed using Hoffmann Green cement. A paving slab was also poured using this cement and Neolithe aggregates, from waste treatment by fossilization, a first in France.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “We are delighted to extend our strategic partnership with Bouygues Immobilier for two more years. As a result of successful initial years of collaboration, this partnership extension is the start of a new phase in which we will strengthen our collaboration to build homes and infrastructure that are increasingly respectful of the environment. Together, we are contributing to the paradigm change necessary in the construction industry where innovation, sustainability, and environmental responsibility are now at the core of every project.”

Olivier Villard, Chief Purchasing Officer of Bouygues Immobilier, adds: “The extension of our partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies confirms our determination to deploy all possible strategies to decarbonize our activities. The use of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies 0% clinker is one of the solutions that enable us to reduce the carbon footprint of our projects and help us to achieve our medium-term objectives in this area.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

ABOUT BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER

Bouygues Immobilier is an urban developer and contractor, and a key player in the French market. For almost 70 years, we have been active across the entire real estate value chain, from development to operation and promotion. Our job is to design living spaces that take account of all users at every level, and to listen to our customers and local authorities so that we can work with them to create spaces that are useful, humane and more sustainable.

Committed to limiting our negative impact on the environment and maximising our positive impact, our aim is to design 25% of our projects with positive biodiversity by 2025. Our carbon trajectory, one of the most ambitious in our sector, has been recognised by the SBTi. In the short term, it targets a 42% reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions from Scope 1 and 2 activities by 2030, and a 28% reduction from Scope 3 activities by 2030. In the long term, we are aiming for a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from activities in the 3 scopes by 2050.

In 2023, we had 1,673 employees and sales of €2.032 billion. We are the first property developer in France to be awarded ISO 9001 certification, because we demand the highest standards of quality and care about our employees' well-being in the workplace.

www.bouygues-immobilier-corporate.com

Follow us on X : @Bouygues_Immo

