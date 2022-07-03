Log in
    HBC   NO0010598683

HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA

(HBC)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:07 2022-07-01 am EDT
3.730 NOK   -1.84%
DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDING – AQUA-SPARK

07/03/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") on 3 July 2022 regarding completion of a private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement"). In the Private Placement, the Company will issue a total of 35,490,000 new shares.

Aqua-Spark Coöperatieve U.A. applied for and was allocated 10,350,000 shares in the Private Placement at a price per share of NOK 4.  After the issuance of the new shares in the Private Placement, the shareholding of Aqua-Spark will be more than 5% of the Company's share capital.

Following the Private Placement, Aqua-Spark will hold 22,450,000 shares in the Company, corresponding to 5.71% of the shares and votes outstanding after completion of the Private Placement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials
Sales 2021 87,6 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Net income 2021 -126 M -12,7 M -12,7 M
Net Debt 2021 89,3 M 8,96 M 8,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 335 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 49,6x
EV / Sales 2021 29,2x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Duration : Period :
Hofseth BioCare ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roger Hofseth Chief Executive Officer
Jon Olav Ødegård Chief Financial Officer
Ola Holen Chairman
Bomi Patel Framroze Chief Scientific Officer
Crawford Currie Head-Medical, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA-45.94%134
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-13.86%10 246
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-20.55%5 435
BALCHEM CORPORATION-23.05%4 187
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-6.62%3 896
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.-12.27%3 413