Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Hofseth BioCare ASA    HBC   NO0010598683

HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA

(HBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hofseth BioCare : STRENGTHENS R&D FUNCTION WITH THE HIRING OF DR. ERLAND HERMANSEN AS MEDICAL DIRECTOR FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 03:37am EDT
Dr. Hermansen is a qualified Orthopaedic surgeon based in Alesund, Norway where he was Head of the Surgical department Ålesund Hospital, Møre and Romsdal Hospital Trust. He has extensive experience in reconstructive joint and spine surgery combined with large scale clinical trial work including his role as Project administrator for the 1,000 patient NORDSTEN-study for the surgical management of spinal stenosis.
Along with his medical qualifications Dr. Hermansen holds a PhD from The University of Bergen which assessed different surgical approaches for lumbar spinal stenosis.
Dr. Hermansen's deep understanding of the musculoskeletal system and clinical trial delivery makes him ideal for the role of Medical Director for Clinical Development at HBC. HBC's marine bone powder CalGo® is set to enter clinical development following preclinical work which has shown marked differentiation from other forms of calcium replacement, both for bone mass and strength. In addition to the planned work in bone health (osteoporosis) and joint health (osteoarthritis). Dr. Hermansen is excited by the potential for CalGo® in other orthopaedic settings and preclinical work in these areas is set to commence imminently.

Osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women globally and osteoarthritis an estimated 250 million individuals globally. CalGo® provides all the key elements of healthy bone: type II collagen, calcium hydroxyapaptite (the natural form of bone calcium) and trace elements. HBC believes that it is essential to provide all these key building blocks to provide the greatest impact on both improving and maintaining bone and joint health. As such, HBC is highly focused on the timely delivery of clinical data for CalGo® to demonstrate these important benefits and the hiring of Dr. Hermansen is pivotal for this effort.

Also, Dr. Hermansen has today indirectly purchased 400,000 shares in HBC at NOK 8.74, equal to the closing price on Tuesday 25 August 2020, through a 3.64 % shareholding in Brilliant Invest AS. For further information about Brilliant Invest AS and its HBC shareholdings, please see

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Crawford Currie, Medical R&D at Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +44 7968 195497
E-mail: cc@hofsethbiocare.no

James Berger, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy at Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +41 79 950 1034
E-mail: jb@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that offers high-value ingredients and finished products for humans and pets. The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC is able to preserve the quality of salmon oil, proteins and calcium, prepared of fresh salmon off-cuts. HBC's objective is to contribute to the efficient use of marine resources and deliver quality products for ingredients and finished consumer products in the nutrition market.
Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are located in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, Chicago, Menlo Park, Mumbai and Tokyo. HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange Axess list with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at www.hofsethbiocare.com and www.facebook.com/hofsethbiocare

Disclaimer

Hofseth BioCare ASA published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 07:36:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
03:37aHOFSETH BIOCARE : Strengthens r&d function with the hiring of dr. erland hermans..
PU
02:50aHOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Strengthens r&d function with the hiring of dr. erland her..
AQ
08/12HOFSETH BIOCARE : New face value 13.08.2020
AQ
08/12HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : SHARE CAPITAL DECREASE REGISTERED – NEW PAR VALUE
AQ
06/30HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : HBC starts its accelerated COVID-19 Phase 2 clinical trial..
AQ
05/25HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Completed Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/22HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Proxy Rights at Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/15HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : First Quarter 2020 Financial Report
AQ
05/15HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Preclinical research with OmeGo® demonstrates potential to..
AQ
05/11HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Two-year research collaboration contract signed with Stanf..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 67,8 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
Net income 2019 -89,2 M -9,95 M -9,95 M
Net Debt 2019 37,9 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
P/E ratio 2019 -30,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 876 M 320 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,8x
EV / Sales 2019 43,8x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Duration : Period :
Hofseth BioCare ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Hofseth Chief Executive Officer
Ola Holen Chairman
Karl Inge Slotsvik Chief Operating Officer
Jon Olav Ødegård Chief Financial Officer
Bomi Patel Framroze Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA-2.89%320
NESTLÉ S.A.5.69%338 428
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.10%82 815
DANONE-23.82%43 154
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.08%42 900
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.31%39 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group