Kristin Fjellby Grung, Chair of the Board of Hofseth BioCare ASA, has informed the Board of Directors that she will resign from the position on 31 March 2024, as she will assume a position as judge in the District Court of Møre and Romsdal and will therefore not be able to continue to serve in the position as Chair of the Board.

Grung has been a member of the Board of Directors since December 2020, and assumed the position as Chair in April 2022. The Board would like to thank Grung for her services for Hofseth BioCare in this period.

Appointment of a new Chair of the Board will be proposed to the Company's annual general meeting, to be held on 10 May 2024. In the interim period, Roger Hofseth will function as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

