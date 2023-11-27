Official HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA press release

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Reference is made to the mandatory notification of trade by Hofseth International AS announced on 27 November 2023.

As a result of the purchase of 435,207 shares in the Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company"), Hofseth International AS will surpass a holding of 15% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company. Following the transaction, Hofseth International AS will hold 59,611,772 shares in the Company, corresponding to 15.09% of the total outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

Hofseth International AS is a company controlled by Roger Hofseth (through RH Industri AS and RH Investments AS). The transaction does not imply that Roger Hofseth and associated parties surpass a notifiable threshold. Following the transaction, Roger Hofseth and associated parties will hold 129,111,962 shares in the Company, corresponding to 32.68% of the total outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.