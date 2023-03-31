Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hofseth BioCare ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBC   NO0010598683

HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA

(HBC)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26:10 2023-03-30 am EDT
2.700 NOK   -3.23%
02:02aHofseth Biocare Asa : Hbc annual report 2022
GL
02:01aHofseth Biocare Asa : Hbc annual report 2022
AQ
02/28Hofseth Biocare Asa : Primary insider notification
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ANNUAL REPORT 2022

03/31/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”) has approved the financial statements for 2022 and the Company has today published the Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2022.

Please find the Annual Report and ESG Report attached.

For further information, please contact:
Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 93632966
E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new pharmaceutical drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies ongoing in multiple clinics and university research labs. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral treatment for inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils (a type of white blood cell). Clinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung").

Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro- Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotizing enterocolitis) and using peptide fractions of salmon protein hydrolysate (SPH also known as 'ProGo') as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of the lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts.

Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Ningbo, New Jersey and Menlo Park, CA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


All news about HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
02:02aHofseth Biocare Asa : Hbc annual report 2022
GL
02:01aHofseth Biocare Asa : Hbc annual report 2022
AQ
02/28Hofseth Biocare Asa : Primary insider notification
GL
02/17Hofseth Biocare Asa : Primary insider notification
GL
02/17Hofseth Biocare Asa : Primary insider notification
GL
02/15Hofseth Biocare Asa : Primary insider notification
GL
02/10Hofseth BioCare ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/10Hofseth BioCare ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/10Hofseth Biocare Asa : Fourth quarter 2022 & full year financial report
GL
02/10Hofseth Biocare Asa : Fourth quarter 2022 & full year financial report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 87,6 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
Net income 2021 -126 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2021 89,3 M 8,58 M 8,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 067 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2020 49,6x
EV / Sales 2021 29,2x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Duration : Period :
Hofseth BioCare ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jon Olav Ødegård Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Roger Hofseth Director
Kristin Fjellby Grung Chairman
Bomi Patel Framroze Chief Scientific Officer
Crawford Currie Director, Head-Medical, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA-17.93%103
NESTLÉ S.A.3.36%323 353
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.40%94 859
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.08%51 680
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.41%49 902
KRAFT HEINZ-4.59%47 657
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer