Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hofseth BioCare ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBC   NO0010598683

HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA

(HBC)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:41 2022-12-30 am EST
3.000 NOK   +6.38%
04:09aHofseth Biocare Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
04:09aHofseth Biocare Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
11/11Hofseth BioCare ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hofseth Biocare ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

12/30/2022 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ødegård Prosjekt AS, a wholly owned company of Jon Olav Ødegård has today, 30 December 2022, bought 70,000 shares at an average price of NOK 2.91 per share. Jon Olav Ødegård is CEO and primary insider of Hofseth BioCare ASA.

After the transaction, Ødegård Prosjekt AS holds 2,964,039 shares, including 860,000 shares held indirectly through ownership in Brilliant Invest AS. Mr. Ødegård also holds 1,000,000 share options, totalling 4,034,039 shares and share options corresponding to approx. 1.0 % of the outstanding shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA, at the date and time as set out above.

Attachment


All news about HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
04:09aHofseth Biocare Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
04:09aHofseth Biocare Asa : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
11/11Hofseth BioCare ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
11/11Hofseth Biocare Asa : Third quarter 2022 financial report
GL
11/11Hofseth Biocare Asa : Third quarter 2022 financial report
AQ
10/17Hofseth BioCare Says Preclinical Trial Shows ProGo Peptides Support Gut Health
MT
10/17Hofseth Biocare Asa : Stanford school of medicine successfully completes pre-clinical tri..
GL
10/17Hofseth Biocare Asa : Stanford school of medicine successfully completes pre-clinical tri..
AQ
08/30Hofseth Biocare Asa : Completed extraordinary general meeting
GL
08/29Hofseth Biocare Asa : HBC'S PROGO BIOACTIVE PEPTIDES NOW IS A “NEW DIETARY INGREDIEN..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 87,6 M 8,86 M 8,86 M
Net income 2021 -126 M -12,8 M -12,8 M
Net Debt 2021 89,3 M 9,03 M 9,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 114 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 49,6x
EV / Sales 2021 29,2x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Duration : Period :
Hofseth BioCare ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jon Olav Ødegård Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ola Holen Chairman
Bomi Patel Framroze Chief Scientific Officer
Crawford Currie Head-Medical, Research & Development
Karl Inge Slotsvik Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA-59.13%113
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-27.93%8 114
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-14.65%5 624
BALCHEM CORPORATION-26.95%3 861
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-9.31%3 771
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.-8.97%3 473