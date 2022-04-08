Log in
    HBC   NO0010598683

HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA

(HBC)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/08 09:59:47 am EDT
4.500 NOK   -5.86%
03/25HOFSETH BIOCARE : HBC Annual Report 2021
PU
03/25HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Hbc annual report 2021
GL
03/25HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Hbc annual report 2021
GL
Hofseth Biocare ASA: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022

04/08/2022 | 09:50am EDT
The Annual General Meeting of Hofseth BioCare ASA will be held at the company's premises at Kipervikgata 13, 6003 Ålesund, on 29 April 2022 at 13:00 CET.

Please find the notice to the Annual General Meeting attached and relevant documents referred to in the notice are made available on www.hofsethbiocare.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 93632966
E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral pharmaceutical lead program to treat inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as clinical work in COVID. Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis) and using peptide fractions of salmon protein hydrolysate (SPH also known as 'ProGo') as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts.

Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, New Jersey, and Palo Alto.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 710 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 48,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roger Hofseth Chief Executive Officer
Jon Olav Ødegård Chief Financial Officer
Ola Holen Chairman
Bomi Patel Framroze Chief Scientific Officer
Crawford Currie Head-Medical, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA-30.72%194
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.8.13%14 569
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-22.11%5 615
BALCHEM CORPORATION-19.00%4 396
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY1.73%4 245
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.0.00%3 292