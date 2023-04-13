Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hofseth BioCare ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBC   NO0010598683

HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA

(HBC)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:05 2023-04-13 am EDT
3.140 NOK   -0.95%
05:57pHofseth Biocare Asa : Notice of annual general meeting 2023
GL
05:56pHofseth Biocare Asa : Notice of annual general meeting 2023
AQ
03/31Hofseth Biocare Asa : Hbc annual report 2022
GL
Hofseth Biocare ASA: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

04/13/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
The Annual General Meeting of Hofseth BioCare ASA will be held at the company's premises at Kipervikgata 13, 6003 Ålesund, on 28 April 2023 at 13:00 CET.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting was sent to the shareholders on 5 April 2023, and unfortunately this stock exchange notice was not sent concurrently. Please find the notice to the Annual General Meeting attached.

For further information, please contact:
Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 93632966
E-mail: investor@hofsethbiocare.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 120 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2022 -137 M -13,3 M -13,3 M
Net Debt 2022 71,7 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 241 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Duration : Period :
Hofseth BioCare ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jon Olav Ødegård Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Roger Hofseth Director
Kristin Fjellby Grung Chairman
Bomi Patel Framroze Chief Scientific Officer
Crawford Currie Director, Head-Medical, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA-3.65%120
NESTLÉ S.A.5.41%335 968
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.34%95 707
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.91%52 837
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.77%51 106
KRAFT HEINZ-3.51%48 197
