Hoist Finance : 2021 Corporate Governance Report

Administration report - Corporate goverance report Corporate Governance Report Hoist Finance is a Swedish public limited liability company with corporate identi•ication number 556012-8489. The Company has its registered o•ice and headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Good corporate governance aims to create favourable conditions for active shareholder engagement. This is achieved through a well-de•ined and well-balanced assignment of responsibilities between the company's executive and shareholder functions, which ensures that accurate information is being presented to the market. The aim of corporate governance is to ensure that the company is run as e•iciently and eﬀectively as possible in the interest of its shareholders, and that Hoist Finance AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Hoist Finance") complies with corporate governance and other rules prescribed by regulatory and supervisory authorities. Corporate governance also aims to create order and a systematic approach for the board of Hoist Finance (the "Board") and for management. With a clear structure and well-de•ined rules and procedures, the Board can ensure that management and employees are focused on developing the business and, accordingly, on creating shareholder value. Application of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code All companies with shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, regardless of market capitalisation, have been required since 1 July 2008 to apply the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. The Code is based on the "comply or explain" principle, meaning that a company's deviation from the Code's provisions is not deemed a breach thereof if the company explains its reason for the deviation. Hoist Finance in 2021 complied with all provisions of the Code. This Corporate Governance Report is part of the Company's Administration Report and is reviewed by the Company's auditors. Corporate governance within the Company Hoist Finance is subject to external and internal control systems. The external control systems, which serve as the framework for Hoist Finance's corporate governance, are the Swedish Companies Act, Annual Accounts Act, Banking and Financing Business Act, regulations and general guidelines by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as well as the European Banking Association, Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers, other relevant laws and regulations, and the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. Governance, management and control are, pursuant to Swedish corporate law, the Swedish Corporate Governance Code, and the Articles of Association, allocated between the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board and the CEO. The internal control systems include the Hoist Finance Articles of Association adopted by the AGM. The Board has also adopted policies and instructions that clarify the division of responsibilities within the Group. The following are of particular importance in this context: Rules of procedure for the Board Instruction for the CEO Policy for internal governance and control Instructions for the Risk and Audit Committee Instructions for the Remuneration Committee Instructions for the Investment Committee and Order of Authorisation 79 Administration report - Corporate goverance report Articles of Association The Articles of Association are adopted by the Annual General Meeting and contain basic compulsory information about the Company. The Articles of Association specify the type of business activities the Company will carry out, limits on share capital and the number of shares and the number of Board members allowed. The Articles of Association include no special provisions for amendments thereto or for the appointment or dismissal of Board members. The Articles of Association are available in their entirety at www.hoist•inance.com. Governance structure 80 Administration report - Corporate goverance report Shareholders As of 31 December 2021, the total number of shares was 89,303,000 and the share capital was SEK 29,767,666.66. Each share carries one vote. The Company had 5,927 shareholders at year-end. The 15 largest shareholders held an aggregate of 66.6 per cent of total share capital at the end of 2021. Read more about the Company's largest shareholders at www.hoist•inance.com. Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is the Hoist Finance Group's highest decision-making body. All shareholders have an opportunity at the AGM to in•luence the Company by exercising their voting rights. The Companies Act and Hoist Finance's Articles of Association include rules that govern general meetings and their agenda. Hoist Finance's •inancial year runs from 1 January to 31 December. Pursuant to the Companies Act, notice must be given no earlier than six weeks prior to, and no later than four weeks prior to, the AGM. The AGM resolves on adoption of the year's balance sheet and income statement, appropriation of pro•its, election of Board members and auditors, remuneration to Board members and auditors and other business matters as prescribed by the Companies Act and the Articles of Association. All shareholders listed in the shareholders' register six banking days prior to the AGM who have provided noti•ication of their participation during the prescribed timeframe are entitled to participate in the AGM, either in person or by proxy, and to vote in relation to their holdings. Every shareholder is entitled to request that a matter is addressed by the AGM. A shareholder who wishes to do so must submit a written request to the Board no later than one week before the earliest date on which notice of the meeting may be published (i.e. the request must be received no later than seven weeks prior to the AGM). Pursuant to Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Companies Act, all shareholders are entitled to ask the Board and CEO questions about matters addressed during the AGM and about the •inancial situation of the Company and the Group. 2021 Annual General Meeting The most recent AGM was held on 13 April 2021 in Stockholm. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders could only participate via postal voting. 30 shareholders, representing 41.68 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company, were present via postal voting at the AGM. In accordance with recommendations from the Board and the Nomination Committee, the AGM resolved, among other things: To adopt the balance sheet and income statements To not distribute dividend To discharge Board members and the CEO from liability To re-elect Board members Malin Eriksson, Lars Wollung and Henrik Käll. Mattias Carlsson, Fredrik Backman, Per Anders Fasth, Niklas Johansson, Helena Svancar and Peter Zonabend were elected as new Board members. The AGM elected Mattias Carlsson as Chairman of the Board. Former Board members Ingrid Bonde (chairman), Cecilia Daun Wennborg, Liselotte Hjorth and Robert Kraal resigned from the Board at the AGM On remuneration for the Chairman of the Board and other Board members To re-elect EY, represented by Daniel Eriksson, as auditor for the period until the close of the next AGM and to pay auditor's fees based on approved invoices To adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives To approve the deferred bonus plan for 2021 To authorise the Board to issue shares To authorise the Board to acquire own shares The complete minutes of the 2021 AGM are available at www.hoist•inance.com. 81 Administration report - Corporate goverance report Nomination Committee The Nomination Committee is composed of representatives of the three largest shareholders, based on shareholder statistics from Euroclear Sweden AB, as per the last banking day in August the year before the Annual General Meeting and on all other reliable ownership information that has been provided to the Company at this point of time, together with the Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the Board is also responsible for convening the Committee's •irst meeting. If a shareholder who is oﬀered to become a member of the Nomination Committee declines, the oﬀer shall instead be made to next shareholder in order of size of holding. The Committee's composition may be changed to re•lect changes to the shareholder structure. The Nomination Committee submits proposals for the election of the AGM Chairman; the Board members and Chairman of the Board; remuneration to Board members; and proposals for the election of and remuneration to auditors. The Committee conducts its work in the interest of all shareholders. Instructions for the Nomination Committee and information on the options for submitting proposals to the Committee are available on the Company's website, www.hoist•inance.com. The Nomination Committee is composed of the following members: Per Arwidsson (representing Arwidsro) Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Erik Selin (representing Erik Selin Fastigheter AB) and Lars Wollung (Chairman of the Board of Hoist Finance). Lars Wollung replaced Mattias Carlsson as Chairman of the Board and hence also member of the Nomination Committee on 17 February 2022. Until 21 January 2022, Joachim Spetz (representing Swedbank Robur Fonder) was also a member of the Committee. The Committee has held three minuted meetings ahead of the 2022 AGM and maintained regular contact between meetings. The Committee also held individual interviews with several of the current board members and the CEO. The Nomination Committee's proposals, its report on Committee work performed in preparation for the 2022 AGM, proposed Board members and auditors are published in connection with the AGM notice. Board of Directors Pursuant to the Articles of Association, Hoist Finance's Board shall be composed of at least three and no more than nine members. Members of the Board are appointed by the AGM for a one-year term. The 2021 AGM appointed Mattias Carlsson (Chair of the Board), Malin Eriksson, Lars Wollung, Henrik Käll, Fredrik Backman, Per Anders Fasth, Niklas Johansson, Helena Svancar and Peter Zonabend as Board members. Lars Wollung resigned from the Board on 15 June 2021. Former Board members Ingrid Bonde (Chair), Cecilia Daun Wennborg, Liselotte Hjorth and Robert Kraal resigned from the Board at the AGM. At the end of the •inancial year, the Board had two female and six male members. All Board members were independent in relation to the Company's major shareholders (as de•ined in item 4.4 of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code), except for Peter Zonabend who is not independent in relation to Arwidsro, the Company's largest shareholder. All Board members were independent in relation to the Company and the Executive Management Team in 2021, except for Per Anders Fasth who took on the role as Acting CEO starting from 31 May 2021. For further information on the Board members, see the section on the Company's Board of Directors and Executive Management Team on the Company's website, www.hoist•inance.com. See Note 9 "Personnel expenses" for details on the remuneration to the Board of Directors. Diversity policy The Company's Board as a whole shall have the appropriate collective expertise, experience and background in the Company's business operations to enable identi•ication and understanding of the risks such operations entail. The objective is to have a Board composed of members with complementary experience and expertise and of varying ages, genders, geographic origins, and educational and professional backgrounds that, taken together, contribute to independent and critical re•lection. 82 Administration report - Corporate goverance report The Company's Board has adopted a Diversity Policy applicable to the Board. To achieve a diverse Board, in preparing its proposal to the AGM, the Nomination Committee takes into consideration item 4.1 of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code, the Board's Diversity Policy and the European Banking Authority's guidelines on eligibility assessments for Board members. The Company continuously evaluates the composition of the Board and believes that its composition was satisfactory in 2021. Work of the Board The primary task of the Board is to serve the interests of the shareholders and the Company. The Board is responsible for the Company's organisation and the management of the Company's business, and for ensuring that the Group is suitably structured to enable the Company to optimally exercise its ownership responsibilities with respect to the Group subsidiaries. The Board is responsible for ensuring that the Company complies with applicable laws and regulations, the Articles of Association and the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. The Board is obliged to regularly assess the Company and the Group's •inancial situation and ensure that the Company's organisation is structured to enable satisfactory monitoring of its accounting, management of assets, and general •inancial situation. The Board adopts •inancial targets for the Company, decides on the Company's strategy and business plans and ensures good internal control and risk management. The Board's duties and working methods are regulated by the Companies Act, the Articles of Association and the Swedish Corporate Governance Code. The Banking and Financing Business Act also regulates the duties and work of the Board. The Board has adopted written rules of procedure and instructions on internal reporting for the Board that deal with: The Board's duties and responsibilities Members of the Board Chairman of the Board Board meetings; and Board Committees Board meetings in 2021 A total of 17 minuted Board meetings were held in 2021; seven ordinary meetings, one statutory meeting and nine extraordinary meetings. All Board members attended these meetings, with the exception of the Board meeting held on 9 March when Malin Eriksson did not participate. The CEO, the CFO (during certain parts) and the Board's secretary participated in the Board meetings. A number of Company employees also participated in some of the Board meetings to report on speci•ic issues. The Board's work is carried out in accordance with an annual plan. This may be adjusted depending on the year's events and projects. The majority of ordinary Board meetings are held in conjunction with the Company's reporting; the annual accounts were addressed in February, the Annual Report and issues related to the AGM in March, the interim accounts in May, July and October, strategy in June and at an extra meeting in September and the budget and business plan for the coming year in December. As a rule, governance documentation and instructions are adopted at the statutory Board meeting. At ordinary meetings the Board receives regular reports from its Committees and the control functions. The matters addressed by the Board in 2021 included, among other things, organisation, strategy, cost savings programme, replacement of CEO, investments, security and remuneration matters. 