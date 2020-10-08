Log in
Hoist Finance : Invitation to Hoist Finance third quarter 2020 presentation

10/08/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Hoist Finance will publish the interim report for the third quarter 2020 on Friday, October 30, 2020, at approximately 07.30 AM (CET). A combined presentation and teleconference for investors, analysts and media will be held at 09.30 AM (CET).

Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO and Christer Johansson, CFO will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be held in English and broadcast live at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12708

No advance notification is necessary.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

SE: +46850558359 UK: +443333009265 US: +18335268398

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com after the publication.

Disclaimer

Hoist Finance AB published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:15 UTC
