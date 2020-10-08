Hoist Finance : Invitation to Hoist Finance third quarter 2020 presentation

Hoist Finance will publish the interim report for the third quarter 2020 on Friday, October 30, 2020, at approximately 07.30 AM (CET). A combined presentation and teleconference for investors, analysts and media will be held at 09.30 AM (CET).
Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO and Christer Johansson, CFO will present and comment the report.
The presentation will be held in English and broadcast live at:
https://financialhearings.com/event/12708
No advance notification is necessary.
Dial-in numbers for the conference call:
SE: +46850558359 UK: +443333009265 US: +18335268398
The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com after the publication.
