HEPCO Hokkaido Electric Power Co Inc, formerly Hokkaido Electric Power Co Inc, is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in power generation and retail electricity businesses. The Electricity segment is engaged in the production of electricity, the distribution of electricity such as power transmission, substation, and distribution, and the sales of electricity. In addition, the Company is also engaged in electrical and telecommunications construction work, comprehensive building management, civil engineering and building work, periodic inspection, maintenance and repair work of power plants, and communication line leased line service.

Sector Electric Utilities