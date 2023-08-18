■ Financial Results for the Three Months
Ended June 30, 2023
July 28, 2023
Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc.
■ Table of Contents
■Financial Results and Forecasts
■Management Approach
・Consolidated－Business Results/Financial Status for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
・Consolidated－ Statement of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
・Outline of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
・Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 -Year-on-year changes in ordinary income/loss
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
・Retail electricity sales
・Efforts to Accelerate the Restart of Tomari Nuclear Power
・Operational launch of the hydrogen production facility
・Commissioned to conduct a CCS feasibility study for the Tomakomai area
・Power delivery utilizing off-site PPA
・・・
26
・・・
29
・・・
32
・・・
33
・・・
34
・Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Performance for FY2024 (Ending March 2024)
・Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Performance for FY2024 (Ending March 2024) -Year-on-year changes in ordinary income/loss
・FY2024 Dividend Forecast
・Financial Results Supplementary Materials
・・・
7
・Updates to the Corporate Governance Report
・Topics for Period After 1Q Results
・・・
8
Announcement
- 9
- 10
・・・
35
・・・
36
1
■ Financial Results and Forecasts
2
■ Consolidated－
Business Results/Financial Status for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Business results
（Billion yen）
April 1, 2023 -
April 1, 2022 -
Increase/
Comparison
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Decrease
(A)/(B) %
(A)
(B)
(A)-(B)
Operating Revenue
227.7
176.0
51.7
29.4
Operating Profit
49.4
13.0
36.3
278.3
Ordinary Profit
47.5
12.7
34.8
273.0
Profit attributable to owners
34.6
10.4
24.1
231.5
of parent
Basic net income per share [Yen]
166.79
49.13
117.66
Financial status
（Billion yen）
As of June
As of March
Increase/
Decrease
30, 2023(A)
31, 2023(B)
(A)-(B)
Assets
2,116.1
2,093.3
22.8
Net Assets
293.5
258.1
35.4
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
13.3%
11.7%
1.6％
3
■ Consolidated－
Statement of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
（ Billion yen ）
April 1, 2023 -
April 1, 2022 -
Increase/
Comparison
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2022
Decrease
(A)/(B) %
(A)
(B)
(A)-(B)
Operating Revenues
227.7
176.0
51.7
29.4
Ordinary Revenue
Electricity utility operating
218.2
166.2
52.0
31.3
revenue
Other business operating revenue
9.5
9.8
(0.2)
(2.5)
Non-operating Income
1.1
2.4
(1.2)
(52.3)
Subtotal
228.9
178.5
50.4
28.3
Operating Expenses
178.3
162.9
15.4
9.5
Ordinary Revenue
Electricity utility operating expenses
170.1
154.3
15.8
10.3
Non
-operating Expenses
3.0
2.7
0.2
9.5
Other business operating expenses
8.2
8.6
(0.4)
(5.0)
Subtotal
181.4
165.7
15.6
9.5
[Operating Profit]
[49.4]
[13.0]
[36.3]
[278.3]
Ordinary Profit
47.5
12.7
34.8
273.0
Provision or reversal of reserve for fluctuation in
0.0
0.0
0.0
350.0
water levels
Profit before income taxes
47.5
12.7
34.7
273.0
Income taxes
12.9
2.3
10.5
445.1
Profit
34.5
10.3
24.1
233.5
Profit (Loss) attributable to
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
ー
non-controlling interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
34.6
10.4
24.1
231.5
(Appendix）
Comprehensive Income
35.5
10.1
25.4
252.1
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hokkaido Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 07:30:00 UTC.