Financial Results for the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023

July 28, 2023

Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc.

Table of Contents

Financial Results and Forecasts

Management Approach

ConsolidatedBusiness Results/Financial Status for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Outline of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 -Year-on-year changes in ordinary income/loss

Retail electricity sales

Efforts to Accelerate the Restart of Tomari Nuclear Power

Operational launch of the hydrogen production facility

Commissioned to conduct a CCS feasibility study for the Tomakomai area

Power delivery utilizing off-site PPA

Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Performance for FY2024 (Ending March 2024)

Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Performance for FY2024 (Ending March 2024) -Year-on-year changes in ordinary income/loss

FY2024 Dividend Forecast

Financial Results Supplementary Materials

Updates to the Corporate Governance Report

Topics for Period After 1Q Results

Announcement

Financial Results and Forecasts

Consolidated

Business Results/Financial Status for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Business results

Billion yen

April 1, 2023 -

April 1, 2022 -

Increase/

Comparison

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Decrease

(A)/(B) %

(A)

(B)

(A)-(B)

Operating Revenue

227.7

176.0

51.7

29.4

Operating Profit

49.4

13.0

36.3

278.3

Ordinary Profit

47.5

12.7

34.8

273.0

Profit attributable to owners

34.6

10.4

24.1

231.5

of parent

Basic net income per share [Yen]

166.79

49.13

117.66

Financial status

Billion yen

As of June

As of March

Increase/

Decrease

30, 2023(A)

31, 2023(B)

(A)-(B)

Assets

2,116.1

2,093.3

22.8

Net Assets

293.5

258.1

35.4

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

13.3%

11.7%

1.6

3

Consolidated

Statement of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Billion yen

April 1, 2023 -

April 1, 2022 -

Increase/

Comparison

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022

Decrease

(A)/(B) %

(A)

(B)

(A)-(B)

Operating Revenues

227.7

176.0

51.7

29.4

Ordinary Revenue

Electricity utility operating

218.2

166.2

52.0

31.3

revenue

Other business operating revenue

9.5

9.8

(0.2)

(2.5)

Non-operating Income

1.1

2.4

(1.2)

(52.3)

Subtotal

228.9

178.5

50.4

28.3

Operating Expenses

178.3

162.9

15.4

9.5

Ordinary Revenue

Electricity utility operating expenses

170.1

154.3

15.8

10.3

Non

-operating Expenses

3.0

2.7

0.2

9.5

Other business operating expenses

8.2

8.6

(0.4)

(5.0)

Subtotal

181.4

165.7

15.6

9.5

[Operating Profit]

[49.4]

[13.0]

[36.3]

[278.3]

Ordinary Profit

47.5

12.7

34.8

273.0

Provision or reversal of reserve for fluctuation in

0.0

0.0

0.0

350.0

water levels

Profit before income taxes

47.5

12.7

34.7

273.0

Income taxes

12.9

2.3

10.5

445.1

Profit

34.5

10.3

24.1

233.5

Profit (Loss) attributable to

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.0

non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

34.6

10.4

24.1

231.5

(Appendix

Comprehensive Income

35.5

10.1

25.4

252.1

4

