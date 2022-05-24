Hokuetsu Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022(Under Japanese GAAP)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. May 10, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: Hokuetsu Industries Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 6364 URL: https://www.airman.co.jp/ Representative: Yoshimasa Horiuchi, President, CEO Inquiries: Goichi Sato, Director, General Manager of Administration Dept. Telephone: +81-25693-5571 Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 28, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 29, 2022 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 28, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % March 31, 2022 36,650 11.3 3,570 43.4 4,055 38.8 2,748 41.4 March 31, 2021 32,929 (21.2) 2,489 (53.2) 2,920 (46.5) 1,944 (46.3) Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥2,516 million [6.1%] For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥2,370 million [(27.2)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating per share per share profit to total profit to net sales assets Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % March 31, 2022 95.76 - 9.0 9.1 9.7 March 31, 2021 67.20 - 6.6 6.6 7.6 Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥84 million For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥22 million

(2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen March 31, 2022 45,827 31,303 68.0 1,097.97 March 31, 2021 43,379 29,962 68.8 1,036.37 Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2022: ¥31,161 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥29,834 million (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen March 31, 2022 2,276 (615) (2,222) 10,613 March 31, 2021 4,099 (2,017) (1,731) 11,049 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share Total cash Payout ratio Ratio of First Second Third dividends to Fiscal dividends quarter- quarter- quarter- Total (Consolidated) net assets year-end (Total) end end end (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Fiscal year ended - 5.00 - 17.00 22.00 640 32.7 2.2 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ended - 10.00 - 20.00 30.00 865 31.3 2.8 March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending - 10.00 - 20.00 30.00 30.8 March 31, 2023 (Forecast) 3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Profit attributable to Basic Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit earnings per owners of parent share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Six months ending 19,500 15.5 1,620 (3.8) 1,700 (5.2) 1,190 (3.7) 41.93 September 30, 2022 Fiscal year ending 40,000 9.1 3,820 7.0 4,000 (1.4) 2,760 0.4 97.25 March 31, 2023

* Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Note: For details, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on the attached page 14. (3) Number of issued shares (common shares) (i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2022 30,165,418 shares As of March 31, 2021 30,165,418 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2022 1,784,261 shares As of March 31, 2021 1,377,850 shares (iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 28,703,998 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 28,935,921 shares Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's shares (345,900 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and 339,700 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021) held by "Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E)." The Company's shares held by "Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E)" are included in treasury shares, which is deducted from the average number of shares outstanding during the period (329,823 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and 318,862 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021). (Reference) Overview of non-consolidated financial results Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % March 31, 2022 35,539 18.6 2,179 45.3 3,090 46.4 2,128 49.4 March 31, 2021 29,975 (21.7) 1,500 (48.4) 2,110 (43.2) 1,424 (45.0) Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Fiscal year ended Yen Yen March 31, 2022 74.16 - March 31, 2021 49.23 -

(2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen March 31, 2022 37,611 23,252 61.8 819.28 March 31, 2021 35,556 22,685 63.8 788.02 Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2022: ¥23,252 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥22,685 million Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Moreover, actual business and other results may differ from the forecast due to various factors going forward.

The Company is scheduled to hold a financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Supplementary material on financial results to be used in this financial results briefing will be posted on the Company's website shortly after the briefing.