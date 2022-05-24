Hokuetsu Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022(Under Japanese GAAP)
05/24/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Goichi Sato, Director, General Manager of Administration Dept.
Telephone:
+81-25693-5571
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
June 28, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 29, 2022
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
June 28, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2022
36,650
11.3
3,570
43.4
4,055
38.8
2,748
41.4
March 31, 2021
32,929
(21.2)
2,489
(53.2)
2,920
(46.5)
1,944
(46.3)
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥2,516 million
[6.1%]
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
¥2,370 million
[(27.2)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share
profit to total
profit to net sales
assets
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2022
95.76
-
9.0
9.1
9.7
March 31, 2021
67.20
-
6.6
6.6
7.6
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥84 million
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
¥22 million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2022
45,827
31,303
68.0
1,097.97
March 31, 2021
43,379
29,962
68.8
1,036.37
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2022:
¥31,161 million
As of March 31, 2021:
¥29,834 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2022
2,276
(615)
(2,222)
10,613
March 31, 2021
4,099
(2,017)
(1,731)
11,049
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Payout ratio
Ratio of
First
Second
Third
dividends to
Fiscal
dividends
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
year-end
(Total)
end
end
end
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
5.00
-
17.00
22.00
640
32.7
2.2
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
-
10.00
-
20.00
30.00
865
31.3
2.8
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
10.00
-
20.00
30.00
30.8
March 31, 2023
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months ending
19,500
15.5
1,620
(3.8)
1,700
(5.2)
1,190
(3.7)
41.93
September 30, 2022
Fiscal year ending
40,000
9.1
3,820
7.0
4,000
(1.4)
2,760
0.4
97.25
March 31, 2023
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Note: For details, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on the attached page 14.
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
(i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2022
30,165,418 shares
As of March 31, 2021
30,165,418 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2022
1,784,261 shares
As of March 31, 2021
1,377,850 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
28,703,998 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
28,935,921 shares
Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's shares (345,900 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and 339,700 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021) held by "Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E)." The Company's shares held by "Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E)" are included in treasury shares, which is deducted from the average number of shares outstanding during the period (329,823 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and 318,862 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021).
(Reference) Overview of non-consolidated financial results
Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2022
35,539
18.6
2,179
45.3
3,090
46.4
2,128
49.4
March 31, 2021
29,975
(21.7)
1,500
(48.4)
2,110
(43.2)
1,424
(45.0)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2022
74.16
-
March 31, 2021
49.23
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2022
37,611
23,252
61.8
819.28
March 31, 2021
35,556
22,685
63.8
788.02
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2022:
¥23,252 million
As of March 31, 2021:
¥22,685 million
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Moreover, actual business and other results may differ from the forecast due to various factors going forward. Please refer to "1. Overview of operating results and others, (1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year" on page 2 for the assumptions used in the forecast of financial results and precautionary remarks regarding the use of the forecast of financial results.
(How to obtain supplementary material on financial results)
The Company is scheduled to hold a financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Supplementary material on financial results to be used in this financial results briefing will be posted on the Company's website shortly after the briefing.
Hokuetsu Industries Co., Ltd. (6364)
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
Attachment: Table of contents
Index
1 Overview of operating results and others .................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of operating results for the fiscal year ...............................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of financial position for the fiscal year ..............................................................................
3
(3)
Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for the current and following fiscal years.............
4
2 Basic approach to selection of accounting standards................................................................................
5
3 Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto...............................................................
Hokuetsu Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 04:07:02 UTC.