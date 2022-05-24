Log in
HOKUETSU INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(6364)
  Report
Hokuetsu Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022(Under Japanese GAAP)

05/24/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 10, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Hokuetsu Industries Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6364

URL:

https://www.airman.co.jp/

Representative:

Yoshimasa Horiuchi, President, CEO

Inquiries:

Goichi Sato, Director, General Manager of Administration Dept.

Telephone:

+81-25693-5571

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

June 28, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 29, 2022

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

June 28, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2022

36,650

11.3

3,570

43.4

4,055

38.8

2,748

41.4

March 31, 2021

32,929

(21.2)

2,489

(53.2)

2,920

(46.5)

1,944

(46.3)

Note: Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥2,516 million

[6.1%]

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥2,370 million

[(27.2)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

per share

profit to total

profit to net sales

assets

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2022

95.76

-

9.0

9.1

9.7

March 31, 2021

67.20

-

6.6

6.6

7.6

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥84 million

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥22 million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2022

45,827

31,303

68.0

1,097.97

March 31, 2021

43,379

29,962

68.8

1,036.37

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2022:

¥31,161 million

As of March 31, 2021:

¥29,834 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2022

2,276

(615)

(2,222)

10,613

March 31, 2021

4,099

(2,017)

(1,731)

11,049

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Payout ratio

Ratio of

First

Second

Third

dividends to

Fiscal

dividends

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

year-end

(Total)

end

end

end

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

5.00

-

17.00

22.00

640

32.7

2.2

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

-

10.00

-

20.00

30.00

865

31.3

2.8

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

10.00

-

20.00

30.00

30.8

March 31, 2023

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months ending

19,500

15.5

1,620

(3.8)

1,700

(5.2)

1,190

(3.7)

41.93

September 30, 2022

Fiscal year ending

40,000

9.1

3,820

7.0

4,000

(1.4)

2,760

0.4

97.25

March 31, 2023

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None

Note: For details, please refer to "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on the attached page 14.

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

(i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2022

30,165,418 shares

As of March 31, 2021

30,165,418 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2022

1,784,261 shares

As of March 31, 2021

1,377,850 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

28,703,998 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

28,935,921 shares

Note: The number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes the Company's shares (345,900 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and 339,700 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021) held by "Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E)." The Company's shares held by "Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E)" are included in treasury shares, which is deducted from the average number of shares outstanding during the period (329,823 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and 318,862 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021).

(Reference) Overview of non-consolidated financial results

Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2022

35,539

18.6

2,179

45.3

3,090

46.4

2,128

49.4

March 31, 2021

29,975

(21.7)

1,500

(48.4)

2,110

(43.2)

1,424

(45.0)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2022

74.16

-

March 31, 2021

49.23

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2022

37,611

23,252

61.8

819.28

March 31, 2021

35,556

22,685

63.8

788.02

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2022:

¥23,252 million

As of March 31, 2021:

¥22,685 million

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Moreover, actual business and other results may differ from the forecast due to various factors going forward. Please refer to "1. Overview of operating results and others, (1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year" on page 2 for the assumptions used in the forecast of financial results and precautionary remarks regarding the use of the forecast of financial results.
    (How to obtain supplementary material on financial results)
    The Company is scheduled to hold a financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Monday, May 30, 2022.
    Supplementary material on financial results to be used in this financial results briefing will be posted on the Company's website shortly after the briefing.

Hokuetsu Industries Co., Ltd. (6364)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Attachment: Table of contents

Index

1 Overview of operating results and others .................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of operating results for the fiscal year ...............................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of financial position for the fiscal year ..............................................................................

3

(3)

Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for the current and following fiscal years.............

4

2 Basic approach to selection of accounting standards................................................................................

5

3 Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto...............................................................

6

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet ................................................................................................................

6

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income .......................................................

8

Consolidated statement of income......................................................................................................

8

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................

9

(3)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity ...................................................................................

10

(4)

Consolidated statement of cash flows ..............................................................................................

12

(5)

Notes to consolidated financial statements.......................................................................................

14

(Notes on the going-concern assumption)........................................................................................

14

(Changes in accounting policies)......................................................................................................

14

(Change in presentation) ..................................................................................................................

15

(Additional information) ..................................................................................................................

15

(Consolidated balance sheet)............................................................................................................

16

(Consolidated statement of income).................................................................................................

16

(Consolidated statement of changes in equity).................................................................................

17

(Consolidated statement of cash flows)............................................................................................

20

(Segment information, etc.)..............................................................................................................

20

(Per-share information) ....................................................................................................................

22

(Significant subsequent events)........................................................................................................

22

4 Others......................................................................................................................................................

23

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hokuetsu Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 04:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
